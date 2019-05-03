The city of Nolanville is celebrating its teamwork in the completion of Main Street and Old Nolanville Road improvements with a special event Saturday.
The event at 204 N. Main Street will begin at 10 a.m. and will highlight the Economic Development Corporation’s effort to activate the corner of Main Street for small start-up businesses.
Saturday’s celebration will be a market filled with yummy food vendors and unique artisan vendors, City Manager Kara Escajeda said.
Nolanville youth will be highlighted as they offer their goods developed in their Lemonade Day training.
The Boys & Girls Club of Nolanville worked with the youth for six weeks on their business plans in preparation for the event, Escajeda said.
There will be dill pops, origami and of course lemonade as just a few examples of the diverse market.
An “Activity Box,” a modified shipping container, is the first item that will be added from the start-up plan.
More than just tables, umbrellas and lawn games, it is an opportunity to hold a pop up event with “turn key” assets.
This is an ideal platform for nonprofits to set up periodically for fundraisers.
The EDC is also looking forward to offering the activity box and subsequent modified pop-up shops on the Corner of Main Street for short-term lease as well.
This is a non-traditional retail that the EDC feels is a good fit for spurring economic interest in the City that also coincides with the spirit of entrepreneurship, Escajeda said.
