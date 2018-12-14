Last week, the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department extended the registration for the Parade of Lights outdoor decoration contest.
This week, voting for the contest was officially underway as of Wednesday, with voting running through next week.
City Activities Center and Events Manager Nichole Broemer said there were a total of 18 entries this year in the popular contest, all of which were residences.
“We had some return, but we had some new entries, too,” she said.
Broemer said that only one of the entries this year is a multi-family home (an apartment or duplex), with the rest all being single-family homes.
There are two ways to view the entries. The first is by going online at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks and viewing the photos that entrants uploaded with their registration forms. The second is by going online to the same web address, printing out the map and addresses of the entries, and driving to see them in person.
The first way is more expedient, but the second is more personal and more festive, with an added boon: Broemer said, “Some of the entries have music in (them).”
Voting can be done online by going to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks, in person at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, or at Frost Fest in Market Heights on Friday, Dec. 14.
Voting will officially close on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 18. Winners will be announced at noon on Dec. 19.
“We hope people will ride around and have a good time,” Broemer said.
For more information, please go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks, or contact Broemer at 254-953-5465.
