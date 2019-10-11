On the heels of two public forums sponsored by Harker Heights Parks and Recreation that provided information and answered questions from residents about the department’s 10-year Parks and Trails Master Plan, a third one is scheduled for Thursday in Council Chambers at City Hall, starting at 6 p.m.

The emphasis will be different than the prior meetings. The meeting at City Hall will essentially shine the spotlight on the future of Dana Peak Park and the role that the city of Harker Heights might assume.

