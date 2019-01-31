The Koelling family is no stranger to kittens — more than 16 litters to be exact.
But how does a family tend to so many cats?
Fostering.
The Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center is always looking for families who are willing to foster pets, especially kittens.
“People can foster dogs or cats, but we have more litters of kittens than puppies that need our help,” said Jessica Giese, manager for the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center. “Last year, we had litters of kittens year-round.”
Giese said all animals must be spayed or neutered, have a current rabies vaccination and be microchipped before they can be adopted.
In order to receive the rabies vaccination and be spayed or neutered, kittens must be a certain weight and age, which causes the increased need for foster families.
“We have been fostering animals since 2010,” said Jared Koelling, a Harker Heights resident who served in the military. “We usually foster kittens until they are old enough to get spayed or neutered. Then we bring them back to the pet adoption center to they can be adopted.”
Koelling and his wife, Callie Koelling, enjoy caring for the fostered animals.
“We have two cats of our own, one who we originally fostered,” Jared said. “When we foster other cats, we care for them, give them some love and help to socialize them — socialized cats get adopted faster.”
For families like the Koelling’s their dedication to the young animals is appreciated.
“We appreciate any and everything they do for us,” Giese said. “They save us each year.”
For those interested in fostering, they must fill out a pet adoption volunteer application, which must be picked up and returned to City Hall in Harker Heights.
Once the volunteer application is approved, a potential foster must attend an orientation at the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center.
Supplies for fostered animals will be provided by the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center.
The Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center is located on 403 Indian Trail and is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center can be reached by calling 254-953-5472.
