The weather was cold and windy Saturday, but a small crowd of local animal lovers braved the elements to take part in the annual Paws in the Park event at Purser Family Park in Harker Heights.
Over the last four years, Paws in the Park has attracted hundreds of people, providing a place for animal lovers to assemble, have fun, and give their pets the opportunity for fresh air and interactions with other furry friends.
Saturday’s event provided attendees with an open dog obstacle course and fresh bowls of water for pets. Face painting was also available.
Contests were held throughout the event, including Dog & Owner Look-a-Like, Best Dressed, Best Dog Trick, Smallest Dog & Largest Dog.
“We started out with Puppy Palooza. At that time, the city didn’t have a dog park. But we wanted to offer a doggy type event,” said Paws in the Park Event Coordinator and Harker Heights’ Activities Center and Event Coordinator Nichole Broemer. “Then I tied in the pool dog splash. It was a big hit.”
Broemer helps coordinate several events for dog lovers throughout the year. Puppy Palooza was held in September and the Pooch Pool Paw-ty is scheduled for August.
Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center staff were on site to answer questions as were the following vendors: 8th Street Mercantile, Ace Dental, Invisible Fence Brand, United K9 Academy, Bell County Animal Shelter/ Rescue Magazine, Central Texas Lost and Found Pets, Scoop Solutions, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, The Green Plant, Infinity Dog Rescue, Martial Zen, Paws in Paradise, Kona Ice of Central Bell County, Ruff Puppy Boarding and Training.
“We encourage the citizens in the area to come out and visit their parks. And if they visit their parks, bring their dogs,” Broemer said. “Visit our city website for a variety of events.”
Paws in the Park vendor applications for 2019 will be available in October and interested vendors should go to the official Harker Heights website at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us.
