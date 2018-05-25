Members of the community, local leaders, and emergency response service workers all turned out to meet Phil Gadd, the new Harker Heights police chief, on Wednesday afternoon at the Activities Center.
“It’s very important to meet and greet with the public,” Gadd said. “It’s nice, first, for the people to know who I am, that I’m here for them as well as all of the officers in the Harker Heights Police Department. It’s important also for me to hear what they see as issues in the community so that we can address them and look for solutions.”
After growing up in Killeen and graduating from Killeen High School in 1975, Gadd was the first 19-year-old at the time to be hired by the Killeen Police Department. During that time, he pursued his master’s in police administration and later resigned from the department as a captain to move on to a 23-year career with the FBI while serving in Washington, D.C., and Austin.
Following a short six-month retirement from the FBI, Gadd saw that there was an opening for deputy police chief for Harker Heights and decided to return to his community and work under then-Chief Mike Gentry.
“I wanted to give back to the community that I grew up in,” said Gadd. “When the opening came for deputy police chief, I feel blessed that I got the position.”
As deputy police chief, Gadd had already assumed some of the roles and responsibilities that he would later take on as chief, as Gentry prepared for his retirement.
“We’ve looked at our statistics, and crime is on the rise (in Harker Heights) as it is all over the United States,” said Gadd.
Because of this rise in crime, Gadd has worked with the Heights City Council in requesting additional funding for the police department to put more officers on the street and in the Criminal Investigations Department, he said.
The department has also taken steps in cutting the deputy police chief position to use that salary for other officers, as well as making changes to the structure of the titles and ranks of its officers.
Additionally, instead of using the larger and costlier SUV patrol vehicles, they have started to move back to the use of sedans to save funding, Gadd said.
Aside from residents who were meeting Gadd for the first time, close family friends from Killeen came to show their support for him as well.
“He’s just a good guy, and he knows what he’s doing,” said Jane Barr, whose husband, Denny Barr, has been friends with Gadd since their childhood in Killeen and has managed to keep in touch throughout the years.
“Phil is the most honest, fair, loyal, and kind-hearted person that I know,” Denny Barr said.
“It’s a big job because Killeen and Harker Heights have grown so much ... but he seems to enjoy it. I think he’ll make a great police chief,” Jane Barr said.
