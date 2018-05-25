Peter Quichocho and Crystal Thomas, community service officers with the Harker Heights Police Department, presented a course concerning civilian responses to active attack events in the activities center at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library on Wednesday.
Thirty residents attended the two-hour course sponsored by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s first active shooting event training took place in October, according to Mary Shabunia, vice president of business retention, at the chamber.
Officer Thomas said, “The definition of an active attack event is attempted mass murder.”
Quichocho and Thomas explained to the crowd that violent mass attacks are not just about the use of guns and bombs anymore.
“The tools of serious injury and death now include vehicles, knives and other weapons meant to spread destruction among masses of people at one time,” the officers said.
Through one of the many slides in their PowerPoint presentation, they showed a map of the United States and the locations where there have been mass attacks with four or more victims who were either injured or killed.
Since early 2000, these attacks have totaled 242 nationwide, according to the officers.
Over 50 percent of attacks have struck in places of business. Twenty-five percent have occurred in schools, including university campuses. About 15 percent have taken place outdoors, with 10 percent happening in other locations.
At the core of the course was the acronym ADD — Avoid, Deny and Defend — as the choices that people face in an active attack event. The ways to survive are to run, hide or fight.
“All locations where large numbers of people work or gather should have a plan in advance as to how they are going to react should an active attack happen at their location,” Quichocho said. “The number of deaths is often determined by target availability and how quickly police arrive on the scene.”
According to the officers, there are three stages of disaster response: denial, deliberation and the decisive moment.
When the time comes during an active shooter event to deliberate what the next steps should be, people tend to make those decisions with their human brain or a lizard brain.
In the deliberation phase, the human brain will either make the decision to fight, flight or freeze.
“In a traumatic moment, we say that the lizard brain, on the other hand, takes over and remains indecisive about action that needs to be taken and that puts us in harms way,” Thomas said.
Participant Naomi Hughes of Harker Heights told the Herald, “The officers shared that we should not live in fear but become aware of our surroundings and how we’re going to react if we’re faced with these kind of situations.”
Rosemary Kana, said, “I thought the officers did a thorough job and emphasized the importance of having a plan and practicing it often.”
For more information about these training courses, call Thomas at 254-953-5411 or Quichocho at 254-953-5410.
