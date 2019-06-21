The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has received the 2018 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Director’s Association.
TMLDA is an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League. Each year TMLDA confers awards for outstanding contributions to public libraries.
The library has received this award for 15 years. To successfully receive the Achievement of Library Excellence Award, the applicant must exhibit excellence in each of ten categories:
1. Services to underserved populations either through outreach, special programs, collaborations with other libraries or organizations, special classes, special collections, etc.
2. Enhanced service to the public during the past year either through increase in service or a change in type of services
3. Innovative and effective current marketing materials highlighting basic services and publicity about specific programs the library offers
4. Cultural, topical, and educational programming for adults and families
5. Literacy support for all ages
6. Summer reading club
7. Collaborative efforts with community organizations
8. Workforce development support
9. Digital inclusion support by providing public internet access, digital literacy training, and offering library services online
10. Professional staff training to include training opportunities for staff at all levels
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library demonstrated distinction with its many programs and services including popular summer reading club and program series, its cooperative work with area libraries in programs such as the “Read Across Central Texas” initiative, its innovative outreach programs to schools and organizations, and its commitment to involvement in the community.
The Harker Heights Library System ranks in the top 10 percent of all public libraries in the state of Texas.
Only 51 libraries out of 548 Texas public library systems earned the prestigious honor.
Jerry Bark is public relations director for the city of Harker Heights.
