Fort Hood’s 3rd Cavalry Regiment returned to Central Texas in January after a nine-month deployment to Iraq supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the effort to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
The Brave Rifle Troopers of the regiment have been home about two months and much to their surprise, a new celebration and raising of the welcome banner again had been in the planning stages.
More than 1,000 soldiers and their families attended the free event held Saturday at Purser Family Park.
This was the first time a welcoming celebration for any Fort Hood unit had been sponsored by the city, according to chamber and city officials.
The City of Harker Heights, Chamber of Commerce, Armed Services YMCA, H-E-B and a large number of other sponsors and partners worked together to make the homecoming a special occasion.
Gina Pence, president of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce said, “I’m proud to come together with our partners that joined in support of what was formerly the city’s adopted unit.
“That unit, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, has now been ranked a full-fledged community partner. It was wonderful to offer this event for these men and women and their families and show them that we understand the sacrifices they make every day.”
During the deployment, the “Brave Rifles” worked with the Kurdish and Iraqi Security Forces to conduct combined operations against ISIS, where they hunted down ISIS in mountain hideaways and caves, and fired thousands of artillery rounds at ISIS targets, Army officials said.
Col. Jonathan Byrom, 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, told the Herald that he is in charge of roughly 4,300 soldiers, and a little over a half of them were deployed.
The celebration began with the presentation of the colors by the Harker Heights High School JROTC Color Guard consisting of Cadet Staff Sgt. Alec Suarez, Cadet Cpl. Devon Lafferty, Cadet Staff Sgt. Richard Santana and Cadet Sgt. 1st Class Ethan Floyd. Cadet Master Sgt. Tatiana Toribio led the singing of the national anthem.
The crowd took part in collecting gifts and mementos provided by the ASYMCA, danced along to music played by D.J. Abner Nito, played games sponsored by the Harker Heights Public Library and Parks and Recreation and feasted on free hot dogs, chips and drinks.
Pvt. Jordan Miam said, “I see a lot of smiles and it’s good to have everyone together. I tried the climbing wall and made it to the top. I had to because people were watching me. I didn’t want to embarrass myself.”
Harker Heights Mayor Pro Tem Jackeline Soriano Fountain, who is also a director of Post 29 of the Disabled American Veterans, said, “We are cooking 3,000 hot dogs to serve at this welcome home celebration. So many people are appreciative of this entertaining occasion for all ages.”
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith, House District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley and Col. Jonathan Byrom, 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, shared words of encouragement and thanks with the crowd.
Smith said, “This is just another example of Team Harker Heights and the relationship we share with Fort Hood and especially the 3rd Cav Regiment. I also appreciate the involvement and welcoming spirit of the ASYMCA.”
“I want to offer you a sincere welcome home and thank you for your service, bravery and commitment to our country.” Buckley said. “I’d also like to recognize the families who stayed here in the area during the deployment.”
Byrom, who is the 77th commander of the 3rdCavalry Regiment, said, “What I really appreciate are the Brave Rifle Troopers who are here today who were involved in the fight both downrange and here at home. I’m just as impressed that we didn’t have anything to do with the setting up of this event. All we had to do was show up. This is an unbelievable and nice aspect of this morning.”
Spc. Michael Dixon told the Herald that he had written and recorded a song that encompasses the history of the 3rd Cav Regiment. The name of the song is “Blood and Steel.”
Dixon said, “We made a music video near the Euphrates River and the producers have created three other versions of it. It’s on Facebook now on the 3rd Cavalry Regiment page.”
Jeff Achee, director of Harker Heights Parks and Recreation, said, “This welcome home celebration was the epitome of a community-wide effort. It was a way to say thank you to our new community partner, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.”
