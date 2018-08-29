KILLEEN — In 2014, a Fort Hood Black Hawk maintenance test pilot had aspirations of continuing his civilian career in the aviation world after retirement.
But unforeseen circumstances led disabled Army veteran William B. Noyer to pursue a different career path.
With the slogan of “You Imagine It, We Make It” Noyer is taking ideas and turning them into custom-made relics.
Noyer, owner and operator of B&K Pens and Crafts and Custom Laser Engraving, works out of his 1,152 square-foot garage at his home in Killeen.
Noyer said he chooses to work from home to save on overhead and be Mr. Mom to the last four of his seven children who are still living at home.
Before opening his full-time business in 2014, Noyer was a Black Hawk Maintenance test pilot. After he retired from active duty in 2014, Noyer wanted to continue his career in the aviation industry. However, things didn’t go as planned.
“I was going to fly for a contractor when I retired, but found out during my VA physical that I had kidney stones” Noyer said. “That kept me from flying for about a year after retiring, so my wife suggested I just do my business full time.”
Noyer, who served 29 years in the Army, has always had a passion for woodworking and pursued his passion while he was on active duty.
“I got started somewhat seriously while I was in my last four years in the Army while working for the 166th Aviation Brigade of First Army, Division West out of Fort Hood,’” Noyer said. “I made most of the going-away gifts for the people going to new duty stations.”
One of Noyer’s favorite memories was making a custom-made plaque for an officer in the Army.
“There was a certain company commander of a reserve unit on post that had a great affinity for telling the troops in his unit that he was signed for everything and therefore financially responsible for every piece of equipment — he had a bad habit of constantly fussing at his aviators every time they brought back an aircraft with so much as a scratch in the paint,” Noyer said. “The warrant officers would say, ‘Don’t worry sir, that (stuff) will buff out.’”
While training at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, the commander did a pinnacle landing and crushed the lower anti-collision light on the Black Hawk helicopter he was flying. The commander’s crew collected and saved the pieces of the lower anti-collision light.
When it came time for the commander’s change of command, the pieces of the light were given to Noyer to be used as a going away gift.
“I put the light back together using, glue, baling wire and — of course — good ‘ol Army duct tape,” Noyer said. “Then I mounted it on a plaque that was in the shape of their unit insignia with the Latin saying at the bottom of the insignia replaced with the statement, ‘That (stuff) will buff out.’ I also attached a battery pack to the back and an LED that flashed inside. I love doing that kind of creative stuff, knowing that people will have these gifts for life and that there are so many memories attached to them.”
Although Noyer is no longer flying, he is proud to still be able to serve the Fort Hood community.
“I enjoy giving back and being able to provide unique permanent change of station and retirement gifts that have that special B&K touch that other shops may not be able to provide,” Noyer said.
Noyer’s originality and attention to detail resonated with the local military community.
“I followed his work on Facebook for about a year and based off the things I saw he could create, I asked him to make something for one person who was transferring to another duty station and another who was retiring,” said Samuel Parker, a noncommissioned officer on Fort Hood. “ One of the plaques he made had a saber on it and could also mount an actual saber.”
Being a craftsman is also therapeutic for the disabled veteran.
“Woodworking is something that is my passion,” Noyer said. “It’s relaxing to be creative and allows me to sit to do artwork and stand when I am working in the shop — this helps my back and knees to be able to go back and forth.”
Noyer said although he is from California, he calls Killeen home and enjoys helping the Fort Hood community create custom-made relics.
“We have our motto that says, “You Imagine It, We Make It,’” said Noyer. “We provide a service that allows people to bring their ideas to us and make them a reality. Sometimes, people’s ideas can be a bit grandiose and we have to bring them down a few levels to make it affordable, but many times, I get people in who I am able to help expand their idea into a one-of-a-kind memento.”
B&K Pens and Crafts and Custom Laser Engraving is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, but customers are encouraged to call 254-239-1535 to set up a time to stop by. Noyer can also be reached at billybehr@bnkpensandcrafts.com.
More information, including photos of products, can be found on the B&K Pens and Crafts Facebook and Instagram pages or on the B&K Pens and Crafts website at www.bnkpensandcrafts.com.
Orders can also be shipped.
