NOLANVILLE — The Que 4 Kids fundraising event marked its fifth year over the weekend. The three-day event was held to benefit Aware Central Texas and hosted by Sandy’s Lone Star Event Center.
Aware Central Texas is a nonprofit organization whose mission, according to its website, is “to aid in the prevention of child abuse and family violence through education and case management.”
Executive director Misty Biddick said Que 4 Kids is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization.
“It allows us to go out into the community and keep our mission, “she said.
Event planner Jarrod Young’s mother, Teresa Young, was very involved with Aware Central Texas, so after her passing, Young began Que 4 Kids.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to carry on the legacy of such a special woman,” he said.
Young said the original idea began on the back of a napkin. With the help of his cousin, Cleat Roberts, who owns Sandy’s, and several volunteers, the idea became a reality. The idea may have had simple beginnings, but the first year’s event still raised $13,000.
Since that first year, the event has grown considerably, now consisting of 40 to 50 volunteers and Roberts’ continued support.
Roberts doesn’t mind at all, saying, “I would do anything for my aunt ... she was a wonderful person.”
This year, Young said Que 4 Kids raised another $43,000 for Aware Central Texas.
Saturday’s barbecue cook-off may have seen rain, but there was still a good turnout, with over 40 adult teams and 24 children entered in the contest.
In addition to the cook-offs, there were raffles, a bounce house, and a climbing wall, among other activities.
Young said of Saturday’s events that everything was “meant to be family-friendly, and everyone should just have a good time.”
One of the barbecue teams was comprised of the men from the 254 Whiskermen Club, who also had all their meat donated to them by local business Caliber Collision.
One of the members of the team, David Devlin of Harker Heights, also had his two young sons, Lucuis, age 10, and Tytan, age 9, entered in the kids competition.
Lucius said he was “nervous” about competing since, “This is the first time I’ve been in a contest.”
There was no need to be worried; all children participating went home a winner with their own grill, tongs, apron and shirt.
14-year-old Michael Mitchell of Harker Heights and a student at Eastern Hills Middle School, said he came because, “My dad is part of the 254 Whiskermen Club, but he’s in Afghanistan, so I’m here to support him and Que 4 Kids.”
Almost all sponsorship for the three-day event came from local small businesses, such as All American Chevrolet, Lange Roofing, and Cleo Bay Honda and Subaru.
There were also some who just came out to show their support, like Mitchell, and like Pat Wilson and Johnny Widener with Twisted Metal Mayhem. They had a demolition derby promotional car just for Que 4 Kids that will travel with them throughout Central Texas for display, continuing the promotion of Aware Central Texas, which will then be driven and crashed at the State Fair at the Bell County Expo Center on Aug. 31.
“Just showing up says you support what we do,” Biddick said. “Every person who comes out helps us keep our commitment.”
As for next year, Young said, “Plans are in the works for a different event next year.”
