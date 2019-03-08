Thirteen lucky children (and their parents and guardians) learned some fun facts about frogs on Wednesday afternoon during Science Club at the Harker Heights Public Library
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston jumped right into the lesson by telling everyone, “We’re talking about frogs today…Frogs are amphibians. Amphibians are cold-blooded. Their body temperature is dependent on the climate.”
Hairston also talked a bit about habitats and biomes. A habitat, she explained, is the home to an animal, and a biome is a large area that has a certain climate and certain types of living things. Biomes, she said, include deserts, forests, and marshland.
She then proceeded to introduce the first of two books being used to supplement the day’s lesson, “Freshwater Biome,” by Grace Hansen. The book explained about the different types of biomes, and talked about the plants and animals that live there, including frogs.
Next, Hairston gave everyone some fun frog facts: There are more than 5,000 types of frogs; some frogs breathe through their skin; some frogs hibernate in the winter; frogs lay eggs; all frogs have short bodies, short front legs, and long back legs; and all frogs go through a metamorphosis.
At this point, Hairston explained what each stage of a frog’s metamorphosis is, and then taught everyone a song, complete with hand motions, to help them remember each —“Egg, tadpole, froglet and adult.” The children would revisit this song twice more just to test their memory.
This led to the second book of the day, “Fabulous Frogs” by Martin Jenkins. In it, the author discusses many different types of frogs from around the world, such as the world’s largest frog, the Goliath frog, and Darwin’s frog, which carries its young in its throat, only releasing them once the young has completed metamorphosis.
“How long can an adult frog in the wild live?” Hairston asked the group after the reading.
Eight-year-old Sarah Martin answered correctly: three years. And then it was time for the application activity — to put the pictures of the different stages of the frog’s life cycle in order on the white board, which despite the number of different pictures depicting the varying stages of a tadpole, the children did quite easily with very little prompting from Hairston.
Finally, Hairston showed everyone a wooden, frog-shaped instrument called a “guiro rasp.” An African percussion instrument, it has a ridged back upon which a wooden stick is rubbed, producing a sound similar to a frog’s croak.
“Frogs can even made honking sounds,” Hairston said, “They can make all kinds of weird noises.” Every child got a chance to try their hand at reproducing the noise before the session came to an end.
“Our theme for the week has been ponds, and we’ve been talking about pond life,” Hairston said when asked about this week’s frog theme. “For me, I like to go into biology with them, and going into the life cycle of a frog gets them thinking about other animals.”
Next week’s Science Club will be held at 2 p.m. instead of its usual 4:30 p.m., as part of Spring Break Week at the library.
Hairston said the theme will be the Science of Jenga, focusing on building and engineering concepts. The class will be an hour long, as well, instead of its usual 30 minutes.
“I’m anticipating a larger crowd,” Hairston said.
