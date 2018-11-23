Science Club, or Science Snippets as it’s also known due to its 30-minute time slot, brings short science lessons once a week to children roughly ages 6 to 12 at the Harker Heights Public Library.
Led by children’s librarian Amanda Hairston, the lessons are designed to whet the children’s scientific appetite and introduce them to concepts that they can take home with them to explore.
Usually, there is a new topic every week. However, electricity was introduced as the topic last week, and it was decided that it would be extended into this week, as well.
This was for two reasons: First, with Thanksgiving this week, many of Science Club’s regulars would be out of town, and they (and their parents or guardians) didn’t want to miss out on a new topic. Secondly, and the biggest reason, the kids who were in town this week weren’t quite ready to give up experimenting just yet.
Hairston said, “It’s good for (the children in Science Club) to understand the connection between their electronics and how they charge and what the energy is they need.”
To that end, she divided the six children attending into groups of two, with parents and guardians looking on, and had them working with Snap Circuits Light kits.
Their objectives were to complete projects which involved creating different circuits (there were instruction manuals with blueprints to follow), ultimately making different items light up on their circuit boards.
The kits, which came with an age recommendation of ages 8 and up, proved no difficulty for 5-year-old Landon Perez, who seemed right at home with just a little guidance. He said, “It was easy.”
Eight-year-old Sarah Barton took over as unofficial team leader of her group, reading her manual like a pro, and calling out different pieces for her teammates to hand her as she snapped them in.
She said she found it so easy because, “Science is my favorite subject at school.”
Eight-year-old Leif Demeter was impressed as he watched the egg, fiber optic piece, and tower all light up as his group completed each circuit, saying, “Cool!” each time.
All too soon, it was time to put the Snap Circuit kits away, with 13-year-old Joshua Moore saying, “I wanted to see what the motor (in the kit) does.” This was echoed by more than one child, prompting Hairston to extend the electricity topic.
Hairston said, “It’s still electricity, but we’ll be working with motors.”
The library will remain closed today in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, but will resume regular hours on Saturday.
