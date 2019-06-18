The Harker Heights Public Library held the “Out of this World Science Day” on Wednesday morning, and it drew an impressive 550 people to the event. Just as impressive were the variety of fun activities that were provided for children to engage in and explore.
Some of the activities included circuits provided by Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Magna-Tiles, gears, and STEAM toys for babies set up in the children’s reading room. The play area was available, and there were also two bounce houses outside to help children shed some excess energy.
The Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District Trailer was set up outside, as well, where Corey Dawson was giving educational talks to children and adults alike about rainwater and aquifers. People even got a chance to inside the trailer, a mobile classroom where they could learn even more about groundwater and water conservation.
The Harker Heights Fire Department was also on hand with a fire truck that children could explore.
In keeping with the summer’s space theme, there were even more activities that included a moon exhibit, rocket crafts where children could make their own “rocket,” a moon crater activity (children could drop a rock into either flour or Hershey’s cocoa powder — it made a mess, which they loved), stomp rockets, and, best of all, a portable planetarium provided by Stars and Science Austin that gave shows about the night sky every half hour.
While the mobile planetarium was by far the most popular attraction at the event, the other attractions and activities, spread throughout the library and the surrounding grounds, proved to be more than enough to keep everyone occupied as people waited for their turn to see one of the planetarium’s shows.
Ten-year-old Alexandro Alvarez, who was here from Houston visiting his grandmother, kept himself busy trying all the different activities, though he showed a clear preference for the Magna-Tiles and the circuitry. He said, “This is my best day here because this is science. This is my thing.”
Lauren Austin of Fort Hood brought her 4-year-old twin boys, Mason and Gabriel. She said this was her first time to visit the library, and found out about the event because of Facebook recommendation.
“They are super into outer space right now, so I thought this would be kind of cool,” she said.
Brenda Clavell of Killeen, who brought her two daughters, ages 2 and 4, said they had done the moon crater activity, the bounce houses, the gear activity, and the rocket crafts as they waited for the planetarium show.
She said, “I’m trying to expose her (her oldest daughter) more to science, the learning aspect-type of activities. Usually we’re doing fun-type activities, so this is different, a learning, fun-type experience.”
The planetarium shows turned out to be so popular, in fact, that library director Lisa Youngblood had to add an additional show to accommodate everyone. “We are absolutely and pleasantly surprised at the response to this program.”
About the event’s attendance, Youngblood said, “Our science programs are always well attended. Today the program was so well attended we even had to add an extra show!”
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said, “This was super-popular. We are thrilled! It’s astronomical.”
