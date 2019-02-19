The city held its annual Valentine’s Day family dance at the Harker Heights Library and Activities Center on Saturday.
“You always hear of a mother-daughter or father-daughter dance,” said Nichole Broemer, Harker Heights activities and events manager. “But this one is open to everyone — parents, step-parents, grandparents, everyone in the family.”
With Harker Heights being located just outside of Fort Hood, city employees have noticed that some residents regularly attend the yearly event with their grandchildren, nieces and nephews while their parents are deployed.
For two hours, from 2 to 4 p.m. more than 75 guests of all ages attended the event that included glow sticks, photo stations, snacks and dancing.
Music and a glowing dance floor were provided by DJ G Fire Productions.
“Sea of Love” was the theme for this year, which guests voted on last February and the activities center was decorated with underwater-themed decorations provided by donations.
“He loves this kind of stuff,” said Erin Bowles as she danced with her son Steven, 3, and daughter Addy, 3 months. “Especially with the cold, it’s good to get his energy out and he has a lot of fun.
“He loves to dance, so he’s very excited.”
Attendees could also get crafty with an ocean-themed activity station or “go fishing” for the chance to win a gift card for a free kid’s meal, donated by Raising Cane’s.
Bowles is a stay-at-home mom who appreciates the opportunities provided by the city. She heard about the event from bringing Steven to the library activities.
“It’s always good for him to come out, socialize and meet other people,” Bowles noted. “He always has a lot of fun, so these events are amazing.”
Some attendees were dressed up in red and pink while others opted to wear their favorite dresses.
“It’s an opportunity for anyone in the family to attend,” Broemer said. “And we hold it on a Saturday ever year since it’s not a school night so more people can attend.”
