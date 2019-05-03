Once a month, the Armed Services YMCA Wellness Center, 110 Mountain Lion Road, provides lunch to seniors ages 50 and over.
Not only does this senior luncheon give participants an opportunity to visit with each other, it also pairs that lunch with a guest speaker who gives a talk about a health issue relevant to their health.
“It’s a wonderful threat for the seniors, and it’s a good thing they do for the community,” said human resources assistant Kathleen Johnson.
More than 40 people came to Tuesday’s Senior Lunch, where they were served Cracker Barrel’s chicken fried chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, and macaroni and cheese.
During the meal, Vincent Victoria, an occupational therapist with Seton Medical Center, gave a presentation about strokes.
With May being National Stroke Awareness Month, Victoria’s presentation was as timely as it was informative.
He began the talk with a quick definition. “A stroke occurs when the blood supply in the brain gets blocked,” he explained.
Then Victoria gave the group some statistics. “Every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke,” he said. “Every four minutes, someone will die from a stroke.”
Victoria went on to explain the three types of strokes, as well.
Ischemic strokes, which account for 87 % of all strokes, occur when a clot stops the blood supply from getting to the brain.
Hemorrhagic strokes occur when an artery in the brain ruptures. Transient ischemic attacks occur when the blood supply to the brain is blocked temporarily; this last type is also known as a “mini-stroke.”
“If there is anything I want you to remember from this talk, it’s this,” Victoria said. “FAST.”
FAST is an acronym used to help both remember and identify the signs of a stroke. “F” stands for facial drooping, “A” for arm weakness, “S” for speech difficulty.
The “T” stands for time — “Time is critical, call 911,” said Victoria. He explained that TPA, a clot-busting treatment that can lessen the damage done by a stroke, can only be administered in the first three hours, so calling 911 is crucial.
After a stroke, one may experience deficits in vision, speech and language, cognition, and physical function.
An occupational therapist, Victoria said, can help people live their lives to their fullest by helping them work on their rehabilitation goals.
“Remember,” Victoria said, “rehabilitation is a lifelong process.”
“One thing I always say is, my goal is your goal. I’m here for you (to help) achieve, maintain, and rebuild your independence,” Victoria concluded.
Chris Egizio, director of rehabilitation for Seton Medical Center, said, “Our goal is to get into the community and talk about these things before you get to the hospital.”
Senior luncheons are held the fourth Tuesday of every month, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is free for members, and just $5 for non-members. Call 254-690-9622 for more information.
