The city of Harker Heights’ Parks and Recreation department has some great programs for people looking to get out and about, and while most are familiar with their sports programs, their programming for seniors is quite wide and varied.
One such program is the watercolor painting class for seniors, held on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and led by retired Killeen Independent School District art teacher Joe Friddle.
This week’s class began with about a half-dozen people, with more people coming in as the morning progressed. Everyone came ready with their boxes and carts of supplies, and everyone was in different stages of their individual projects.
Some members were brand-new to the class, but a few were old hands who have been a part of the class for years, like Vivian Marschik.
Marschik has been coming to the class since her retirement from KISD in 2007. She said she knew Friddle had started teaching the art class upon his retirement in 2005, so the first thing she did was sign up.
“And I’ve been coming ever since,” she said.
She was painting an Easter card for her grandchildren during the class using watercolors, which is the art medium she prefers, though she pointed out that her friend and table-mate, Bonnie Gonzales, uses oils and watercolors.
In fact, it seemed that while watercolor was the predominant medium, watercolor art class is more of a suggestion. Once Friddle’s students have the basics down, the emphasis of the class is on creation.
Friddle said, “Once we get past the basics, then slowly we get introduced to other things. Our unofficial class motto is, ‘What would happen if?’ Then we experiment and explore. If you get in a rut, you lose interest. You experiment, you explore, you have fun. I don’t care if they’re not all watercolor — they’re experimenting.”
Student Kay Newton was working with acrylics, painting a tree in tones of golds and teal. She said of Friddle, “He’s the one who taught me to do it because I never painted before. I feel like I’ve come a long way because he’s such a good teacher.”
Newton said she’s been coming to the class for four years now, and has her paintings hanging all over her home.
“This class has always just been more fun,” Friddle said, “and the work they do is just fantastic.” So fantastic, in fact, that his students and their work are going to be featured in an art show at his gallery, “Frames and Things” in Copperas Cove, on April 5.
“Everybody has a few pieces up for sale,” Friddle said.
A Harker Heights High School student will provide music, and a literary group will have a poetry reading by a literary group. There will also be a raffle drawing and light refreshments.
“It’s an opportunity for people to wander around and talk to the artists,” he said.
Everyone seemed excited to be showing their work Wednesday, and as for the class, everyone expressed their genuine enthusiasm and pleasure for it.
“It’s friends and fun, and no pressure,” Marschik said.
Friddle added, “If it’s not fun, why do it?”
The First Friday After Dark Art Show will be held at Frames and Things, 216 Cove Terrace Plaza in Copperas Cove, on April 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1417924478349853/
