The rebuilding of Harker Heights Elementary School was one of the potential construction projects for a new Killeen ISD bond discussed by the bond steering committee this week.

Meeting in the cafeteria of Heights Elementary, committee members heard a presentation that included the option of rebuilding the 55-year-old school, along with Peebles Elementary, at a combined cost of $90 million. Committee members also were presented with a lower-cost option of remodeling the two campuses for about $65 million. Either option would eliminate the portable classrooms at the two campuses, which currently total 22.

