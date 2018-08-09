Nursing mothers and moms-to-be visited the Seton Medical Center to inform themselves about the importance of breastfeeding Saturday morning.
“This is a Live Love Latch event in celebration of world breastfeeding week,” said Heidi Cantrell, women’s center director at Seton Medical Center.
The hospital’s medical personnel as well as representatives from partners like La Leche League, Grace for Mothers and Wellstone Health Partners encouraged breastfeeding with handing out educational material, showing support and speaking words of affirmation.
“We would like to see our moms to exclusively breastfeed for six months,” Cantrell said. “A year is even better.”
With the perfect mix of vitamins, protein, and fat, breast milk helps babies to grow and build their immune system due to antibodies in the milk. Although babies benefit especially from the unique nutrients of their mother’s breast milk, nursing is much more than good nutrition. While creating a special bond between mother and baby, breastfeeding also helps moms to recover quicker from child birth and return to their pre-pregnancy state.
However, breastfeeding is not always the best option.
Harker Heights mother Kenzie Pitts breastfed her 2-year-old son Jackson and her almost 1-year-old daughter, Evelyn, until she found out that her daughter has a protein allergy.
“We ultimately decided to switch her to an aminoacidic-based formula and we saw her improve,” she said. “She was actively becoming a baby.”
Although Pitts believed that breastfeeding is generally the best option for babies and moms, she understood that there are limits.
“It was a little easier for me to see she was doing so much better on formula than keep breastfeeding her and to see her go down a path that wasn’t good for her,” she said.
She recommended other moms with breastfeeding problems to try an elimination diet that should be followed closely by their doctor to pinpoint out any possible allergies.
“It’s a case-by-case basis,” Pitts said. “My son has been breastfeeding since day five of his life up until now ... and never had a problem with it. I think that every breastfeeding mom has her own story. Some moms make it to five days, some moms make it to two years, some moms make it to six years.”
Pitts works at a Doula for the Dolce Birthing Services in Killeen and Harker Heights and believes every woman should make their own choice according to their own preferences.
“I believe in empowering women to their choice,” she said. “It’s their choice, it’s their baby and I feel like it’s their decision ...We just like to educate them of the pros and cons of either or.”
