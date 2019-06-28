July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and has been celebrated in the United States since 1985.
This year’s theme is “Game On!” so to help celebrate this time, the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department and the Harker Heights Public Library have teamed up to bring several special events to the community.
Harker Heights Activities Center specialist Adam Trujillo said, “There are more events this year. It’s getting bigger and better.”
Parks & Rec Fest will be held on July 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Carl Levin Park.
Trujillo said this “Fun Day in the Park” will include inflatables, games and activities for children, and the day will end with a showing of the movie “Enchanted” on an inflatable screen. Snack vendors will be on hand, and other vendors will be there giving away freebies.
“Story Time at the Park” will be held on July 12, beginning at 10 a.m. in Carl Levin Park. Trujillo said this event is brought by the Heights library, who will also be giving away free books courtesy of the Friends of the Library.
Super Park Day is scheduled for July 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at Goode-Connell Park. Trujillo said this superhero-themed day and will include superhero training, an obstacle course, and games. “There will also be a visit from some superheroes,” he said.
July 19 will be an all-levels hike at Dana Peak Park, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ll meet at the hike and bike trail head. This is a free event,” Trujillo said.
July 20 will feature two events.
The Marks Day Camp will be held at the Activities Center and begins at 10 a.m. Trujillo said it will feature an intro (or refresher) to camping and tents will be set up on the field by the Harker Heights Public Library.
There will a break in this activity so people can participate in the library’s activities that day (it’s the 50th anniversary for the first lunar moon landing and the library has a host of events that day), and then the day camp will finish after the library’s events.
Then the Lunatic Party will occur the Harker Heights Community Park beginning at 8:30 p.m. and rounds out the lunar landing’s anniversary with some stargazing.
The “Splash Bash” will be held July 25 at Kern Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Trujillo said there will be water balloon fights and an inflatable water slide. “It’s about beating the heat and getting out of the sun,” he said.
There will be a nature walk at the Harker Heights Community Park beginning on July 26 beginning at 10 a.m. Trujillo said this is a children’s program that is provided by the Harker Heights Public Library.
“Bark in the Park” will be held July 27 at Purser Family Park from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“This is a fun day for people with their dogs,” Trujillo said. It will feature obstacle courses for dogs and some competitions.
Finally, the “Special Needs Pool Party” will be on July 28, at Carl Levin Park, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
For more information about these events, please go to the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation website at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/programs-a-events/special-events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.