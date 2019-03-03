On Feb 6, 2018, the Salt Lake Tribune’s front-page article began: “Collin Kartchner decided to fight Instagram with Instagram.”
Two months later, Kartchner started a nationwide movement called #SavetheKids and has been on a crusade to help people both young and old to rise above the negative effects of social media, while showing the world how to use it for doing good.
With the help of Lauren Brown, Mrs. Bell County 2019, motivational speaker Kartchner brought #SavetheKids to Harker Heights this week.
Kartchner spoke about the impact social media has on the well-being and safety of children during an event Monday evening at the Harker Heights High School auditorium.
“We are seeing a rise in teenage anxiety and depression as well as cyber bullying due to the amount of screen time children are given,” said Kartchner, a Salt Lake City, Utah, resident.
The topic of screen time is near and dear to Brown’s heart.
“I am a mom who didn’t know what I didn’t know,” said Brown. “Colin has shed light on the non-authentic culture on social media — he made me realize how much time I was spending on my phone.”
Brown is a Harker Heights resident and has five children, the oldest of whom is in middle school. She said that the issues of the influence and impact of social media on teens is close to her heart for this reason.
“When you give a kid with an underdeveloped brain unlimited screen time, they are going to make a lot of mistakes,” Kartchner said. “We (parents) need to guide them.”
Kartchner, who also appears on TED Talks, spoke out about social media abuse, and social media and children’s wellbeing and safety. He also addressed issues such as social media comparison, negativity and cyberbullying.
“I had a family friend who had a daughter who ended her life at the age of twenty,” Kartchner said. “When I asked her mother what happened, she pulled out a smartphone and said she gave her daughter a loaded gun.”
The topic of Kartchner’s presentation resonated with parents.
“I came this evening to learn some of the dangers of social media,” said Sara Coats, a mother of two who drove about 170 miles from Lawrence, Texas, for the event. “There may be some things I am not aware of. My children will have phones eventually and I want to be prepared and not give them too much too soon.”
Kartchner also talked about the digital footprint.
“Kids need to realize that they can hurt themselves or other people by the things they post,” Kartchner said. “They need to understand what they post never really goes away. I have seen instances where teenagers have lost scholarships due to what they have posted online.”
Kartchner said one of the goals of his movement is to teach kids how to properly use social media.
“Parents need to be educated,” he said. “They have to know about the digital world and talk (to their children) more about it.
For more information about #SavetheKids, log on to savethekids.us.
