As we gradually turn the corner from spring toward the Texas summer, light, healthy and refreshing treatsare on the menu. These selections can be a delicious way to endure the heat and enjoy the season. Here are two recipes to try this summer:
Chili Lime Fruit Cups
Ingredients:
• 8 clear plastic cups
• 3 jicama
• 1 cantaloupe
• 1 small seedless watermelon
• 1 pineapple
• 4 limes
• Chili powder
Directions:
• Wash and peel all fruit.
• Cut into thick strips.
• Arrange in an even mixture of various fruit strips into each cup.
• Cut the limes into quarters and garnish each cup with wedge.
• Sprinkle chili powder over each cup to taste.
Nutrition Information will vary based on fruits used in cups. Generally speaking, ½ cup of fruit contains about 80 calories.
Yogurt Parfaits
Ingredients:
• 2 cups vanilla Greek yogurt
• 1 cup blueberries, raspberries and/or sliced strawberries
• 1 cup breakfast granola
• Fun glasses
Directions:
• Set out the granola, yogurt and berries so everyone can make their own breakfast! Use measuring cups for scooping the granola and fruit to encourage portion control.
• Spoon 1/4 cup yogurt into each of the glasses. Top each with 1/4 cup berries, and ¼ cup breakfast granola.
Nutritional Information (Per serving: ¼ cup granola, 1/4 cup berries, 1/4 cup yogurt): Calories: 211, Total Fat: 8.1 gm, Protein: 12.6 gm; Carbs: 27 gm; Sodium: 39 mg
These have to be the easiest, coolest-looking, most well-rounded summer treats ever! The Yogurt Parfaits combine healthy non-fat yogurt, fresh fruit and nuts and the Chili Lime Fruit Cups offer a fun twist on seasonal fruits. Your family will love the colors and the variety of textures in both recipes while consuming ample amounts of vitamins and minerals!
Jicama: Jicama contains important B vitamins like folate, riboflavin, B6 (pyridoxine), pantothenic acid and thiamin and the minerals magnesium, copper, iron and manganese. Jicama is also a rich source of fiber.
Cantaloupe: Cantaloupe is an excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin A and also contains potassium, vitamin K, magnesium and fiber.
Watermelon: Watermelon is a very good source of vitamin C, copper, biotin, potassium, vitamin Aand magnesium.Each bite of watermelon contains about 92 percent water and 6 percent sugar.
Pineapple: Pineapple is a source of important vitamins and minerals, including: thiamin, riboflavin, vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, manganese and potassium.
Blueberries: Blueberries contain the unique antioxidantresveratrol and are plentiful in vitamin K, vitamin C andmanganese. Blueberries are also a good source of fiber and copper.
Raspberries: Raspberries are an excellent source of vitamin C, manganese and dietary fiber. In addition, they provide copper, vitamin K, pantothenic acid,biotin, magnesium, folate and potassium.
Strawberries: Strawberries are rich in vitamin C, manganese, fiber, iodine, and folate; furthermore they provide copper, potassium, biotin, phosphorus, magnesium and vitamin B6(pyridoxine).
Carey Stites is a certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor and a Registered Dietitian with a master’s degree in nutrition. Carey is currently the Registered Dietitian working with Wellstone in Harker Heights. Contact her at carey.stites@smchh.org.
