Eight lucky area children got to experience the Harker Heights Public Library’s four-day STEM camp this week.
The camp was held Monday through Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. by children’s librarian Amanda Hairston, and anyone familiar with the Science Club lessons she holds will know that the children who were enrolled were in for a real treat.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math, and the lessons Hairston provided during the camp were brought to life through a variety of hands-on activities.
Key concepts were discussed in one or more of those five areas, along with some vocabulary, but the afternoons were primarily made up of the applications of those terms through experimentation.
Hairston also built in plenty of time for STEM-related games, and there was always a “master challenge” for the children to participate in. In addition to the experiments and brain games, children also learned a little bit about teamwork.
Monday’s lesson was in engineering, and required the children to build a bridge with their partners. Using the concepts they learned about decks, supports, and structures, children attempted to make a sturdy bridge with the materials Hairston provided.
These included cardboard, duct tape, construction paper, straws and yarn.
Their master challenge was to build a bridge that could hold books. Hairston’s instructions were to build, “any type of bridge, and use the concepts you learned today. It can be any bridge you like. The winner will be the one who builds the bridge that can hold the most books.” Children were allowed to add cardboard to their list of materials to use.
While children were busy building their bridges, Hairston made one herself — out of nothing but construction paper. Her bridge held 10 books.
One set of girls who worked in a team, Sarah Martin (who is a Science Club regular) and Karely Reynosa, both 8, built a bridge that held seven books, a fact that Sarah wasn’t happy with, so back to the drawing board they went.
“We’re improving our bridge — we were so close!” Sarah exclaimed.
Hairston noticed.
“Sarah is trying to shore up her bridge by adding small cylinders,” Hairston told the group. Their next attempt held 12 books.
Monday’s brain game also demonstrated engineering concepts. They all played giant Jenga while discussing load bearing and other concepts.
Tuesday’s lesson tied into Monday’s; this time children were building rafts after talking about concepts such as density and buoyancy, and participating in “sink or float” experiments.
Hairston told the group, “We learned about the different materials that float, and now we’re making our rafts. A car should float on the raft without sinking.”
The materials provided this time were straws, yarn, construction paper, Styrofoam, hot glue and Sharpie pens to decorate.
Seven-year-old Ruby Farr made her raft from Styrofoam and Popsicle sticks, which she then colored in to make the wood look like logs. She even added oars to it.
“I feel good about mine,” Ruby said. Her raft held two cars, but only because it didn’t have room for any other vehicles.
Nine-year-old Ian Young made a larger version using Styrofoam, Popsicle sticks, and construction paper. He also added a part made entirely of the Popsicle sticks that he said was used for drainage. His raft held four cars.
Tuesday’s brain game used the Osmo (a learning game system).
Hairston explained, “You need a white piece of paper, an iPad that fits into the stand and a mirror that fits over the top.” The game they would all be playing, in groups of two, were Tangrams.
Tangrams use seven geometric tiles of varying shape and size. The children would see the silhouette of a design (one was a cat) that they would have to replicate by arranging the tiles.
Sarah and 8-year-old Elizabeth Bourgeois made it the farthest.
“We are tangram masters!” Sarah said, grinning.
“This is geometry, spatial reasoning,” Hairston told everyone.
“You can’t have engineering without math,” Ian stated.
“It’s interconnected,” Hairston said. “In order to go far in any of these subjects, you have to be able to do it all.”
