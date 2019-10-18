The Harker Heights Police Department has been invited to partner with the Texas Department of Transportation’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP.

STEP funds additional hours of traffic enforcement within the community to help identify and reduce the number of severe vehicle crashes, detect impaired drivers and reduce overall crime.

