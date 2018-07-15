Tech Tuesdays, held at the Harker Heights library for children ages 5 to 12, are usually associated with the exploration of such topics as robotics or computer coding.
This past Tuesday, however, the library went in a different direction and they were greeted by extremely eager girls and boys who were bursting to make their own projects using sewing machines.
“We are trying to expose children to different types of things, different technologies,” said children’s librarian Amanda Hairston. “Today we have three different activity centers we can move them through; we will reach more children this way, and all of these activities go hand-in-hand.”
This particular Tech Tuesday required a lot of hands on deck, especially with the large numbers of children who came for the event; at 15 minutes before the event began, there were already 25 children ready and waiting for the class to begin, and more children kept arriving as the event went on, especially as children peering through the sewing room window wanted to get in on the action.
Hairston and several volunteers manned the first two stations: At station one, children got to choose their fabric design, originally a puppet, but so many children wanted to do a pillow project that this was quickly incorporated into their choices (“Or anything else their imaginations might come up with,” Hairston added); they then moved on to station two, cutting out their patterns.
Station three was overseen by library Director Lisa Youngblood, who added her own personal sewing machine to the others already provided, and more volunteers, and it was here where the children learned how the machines worked and how to coordinate their hands and feet and eyes as they guided the fabric through the machine to get their finished project.
Some children had never sewn before, like 6-year-old Caleb Laboy of Killeen, who had chosen to make a pillow of his very own, and who, thanks to the patient guidance of Youngblood, soon handled his machine like a pro. Clutching his newly made pillow, he said, “I had fun! Now I want to make something else!”
His “something else” was a beginner’s needlepoint activity, which he attacked with the same enthusiasm as he had his pillow.
Caleb’s brother, Cristian Laboy, age 10, is not a stranger to sewing. A quiet and humble boy, he explained that he has repaired pajamas and even stuffed animals, but, “The sewing machine is new.”
He said he does crafts at home with his family, and can crochet and cross-stitch, and is currently teaching himself how to whittle. He also wants to learn how to knit. After a polite handshake, he went to go stitch his pillow.
There did actually seem to be more boys than girls participating, which might surprise some, but Hairston said, “We’ve had boys really interested. The machines are really intricate and hold their interest.”
Christian Salisbury, 13, of Harker Heights is but one example; He said he has been sewing for a while and really enjoys it.
Eight-year-old Payge Evans of Harker Heights was also in her element.
“I can sew a pillow and also a blanket. I gave the blanket to my friend Dakota.” she said. “Last Christmas I got my own sewing machine. I would like my Mimi to sew with me.”
Payge’s grandfather Rodney Etter said that he and his wife have been raising Payge as their own, and he seemed to get as much enjoyment watching her as she had putting together her projects.
He said he is thankful for the programs that the library has to offer, especially during the summer.
“Payge likes to meet new people, and there are always activities here to keep her busy.”
The sentiment was echoed by Ramon Falcon, who just relocated here with his family, which include 6-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.
“We always check out the local library whenever we move; it’s a way to introduce ourselves and the kids,” he said. “And with summer, there is lots of time, and educational events like these open up their minds and keep them busy.”
No matter the age of the child, and no matter the project, all participants were genuinely excitedly about their experiences.
For those whose children would like to continue their sewing exploration, or who have children who have an interest in a new type of crafting, there will be a two-day summer sewing camp next week at the library on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 10-11, from 1 to 4 p.m.
All are invited and encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.