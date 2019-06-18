With the dog days of summer approaching, Harker Heights-area teens had a chance to cool off for the evening Friday.
About 100 teenagers from the local area dove into summer during teen night at the Carl Levin Park Pool in Harker Heights.
The event, a joint effort between the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation staff, included a D.J. and snacks for the teenagers.
“Tonight is for teens to start off summer,” said Michael Velazquez, the pool manager. “This is an opportunity to give them something to do for the summer and let them know we have a community pool they can use.”
Cadence Johnson, age 13, attended teen night at the pool for the first time this year.
“It was a lot of fun — there were a lot of people there,” Johnson said. “I enjoyed hanging out in the pool and playing in the water.”
Angelia Albert, 15, said she attended the event last year and had such a good time she decided to attend for a second year.
“It was a lot of fun last year — I really liked the music,” Albert said. “This year was just as fun. I got to hang out with my friends, listen to music and swim.”
After hearing that her friends were at teen night, Brooke Ross, 13, decided to partake in the festivities.
“I wanted to go to the event because it sounded fun and I wanted to hang out with my friends,” Ross said. “It was really nice and it was great that that had complimentary snacks.”
The pool will tentatively be open during regular hours until Aug. 11 and during weekends from Aug. 17 to Aug. 25.
Pool hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Pool hours are subject to change.
