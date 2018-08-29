Newcomers to Texas — and old-comers, as well — can find pretty much everything you ever wanted to know about the history of the famed Lone Star State at the Bob Bullock museum in downtown Austin — and also catch a movie on the giant IMAX screen.
Head south on Interstate 35 for about 60 miles and you’ll find yourself slicing directly through the capital city, with views to your right of the University of Texas football stadium, practice fields, the state Capitol building, historic UT Tower and other landmarks. To find the museum, take exit 235A in the downtown area and turn.right, following East 15th Street and Congress Avenue to the museum located at 1800 N. Congress Avenue.
Owned by the Texas State Preservation Board, the Bullock Texas State History Museum is named after Bob Bullock, a legendary Texas politician who once served as lieutenant governor. Along with three floors of interactive history exhibits, the museum includes the Bullock IMAX and Texas Spirit Theater, which offer a variety of popular feature films, documentaries and educational programs.
For more information on visiting the museum, go to www.thestoryoftexas.com.
While you are in the downtown area, might as well head on over to the state Capitol Complex on 11th Street, between Lavaca and San Jacinto. Covering a total of 22 acres, the complex includes such historic structures as the original Texas General Land Office, built in 1857 and now housing the Visitors Center and Texas Capitol Gift Shop.
The state Capitol building, completed in 1888, was designated in 1986 as a National Historical Landmark. The pink granite building includes the offices and chambers of the state legislature and governor. Guided 40-minute tours of the facility start every 15 minutes in the south foyer. Regular business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Back closer to home, a number of popular summer attractions continue, including:
Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, features multiple water slides, a lazy river, large swimming pool, and pavilions for parties. The park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Admission prices: adults, $16; children three to 12 years old, $13; non-swimmers, $7; and seniors, free. The park offers discounted rates for admission after 3 p.m., and Sunday admission is $13 for all ages. Summer Fun also features teen and adult nights throughout the summer. Go to summerfunwaterpark.com for more information.
The Killeen Family Aquatics Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, includes a 10,360 square foot multi-use pool, a lap pool, bathhouse, three water slides, kid’s play area, shaded rest areas and more. Day passes range from $5 to $8 based upon age, with kids 3 years and under always free. The center is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6:30 p.m.
Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool is one of the last free-flowing spring-fed pools in Texas with water staying at a cool 72 degrees no matter how hot it gets outside. The spring is at Hancock Park, Highway 281 South in Lampasas. Adult admission fee is $3.50 per day and seniors and children are $2.50. The pool is open Thursday-Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center, at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of activities for families to enjoy. Camping sites, picnic pavilions, horseback riding trails, hiking, mountain biking, as well as a man-made beach complete with a downhill water slide and more are available. Military patrons pay $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
