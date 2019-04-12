Before the deluge made its way to Central Texas on Saturday, a Texas Trash-Off 2019 planned for the City of Harker Heights. It was meant to launch the 2019 cleanup event with Keep Heights Beautiful.
City officials canceled the Trash Off last week before the rain began. Lightning also became an issue, so their call was a wise one, in retrospect.
Jeff Achee, director of Harker Heights Parks and Recreation said, “We’re trying again and have moved the Trash Off to Saturday, April 13.”
The event will begin at 8 a.m. at Harker Heights School at Farm-to-Market 2410 and Verna Lee Boulevard, unless severe weather again causes a postponement.
The Trash Off event is expected to be the largest signature cleanup event for Harker Heights this year.
The program supports efforts to help keep Harker Heights clean and beautiful.
“The City of Harker Heights is excited to have another chance to continue this program that will improve areas of our city and enhance the quality of life for our citizens,” Achee said.
More information about Keep Texas Beautiful cleanups and programs are available at: www.ktb.org/cleanup.
