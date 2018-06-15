More than 100 walkers met at the Harker Heights Community Park on Saturday morning to participate in the Walk for Life.
Local churches sponsored and organized the walk in cooperation with the Texas Alliance for Life, the state’s largest Pro-Life Advocacy group.
“The Walk for Life is an annual event to raise funds to promote a culture of life in Texas,” said Dr. Joe Pojman, executive director of Texas Alliance for Life. “We use these funds to promote compassionate alternatives to abortion and … support pregnancy research centers across the state.”
While 2018 was the 24th year for the Walk for Life in Texas, the annual event was held for the second time in the Killeen-Harker Heights area.
Walkers of all age and ability were welcome to participate.
“The walk is designed to be two miles but it’s not about the walk; it’s all about raising awareness,” said Tom McNew, Pro-Life coordinator at Holy Family Catholic Church at Copperas Cove.
The Walk for Life is held simultaneously in Harker Heights, Georgetown and Round Rock as well as in North and South Austin.
“Last year, our walk raised just shy of $15,000, the highest amount of all five locations,” McNew said. “We are hoping we can retain our crown this year.”
McNew was proud of the support of the local military community.
“The camaraderie that we get here, the families that we all have and the general military support of life at all stages is singular most important aspect of the success we’ve had the last two years,” he said.
The final amount of funds being raised will be announced in the following weeks. Parts of it will go to the Hope Pregnancy Center in Killeen, Temple and Copperas Cove.
“Our whole goal is to have a compassionate caring environment for someone who comes with a potential pregnancy,” said Hope Pregnancy Center executive director Karen Wistrand.
Support can reach from pregnancy tests and ultrasounds to providing baby clothes and diapers for baby’s first year.
“Everything we do is free and confidential,” Wistrand said. “We are a support system in a non-judgmental environment.”
For some, the walk had an even deeper meaning.
“I was adopted and my parents told me that I was a gift to them,” said Hella Beyer. “But I felt like they were a gift to me.”
Both of her parents died only few months apart at the age of 91.
“This walk means giving back to God and to remember my parents,” she said. “They were such beautiful people — thanks to them, I grew up to be someone.”
