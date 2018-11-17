By Stephanie Ratts Grissom
Herald correspondent
Every year, the Harker Heights Fire Department and Harker Heights Lions Club join forces to provide Thanksgiving baskets to needy families in the area.
According to Chief Paul Sims, this is a service that the two organizations have been providingto the community for at least 30 years.
This year, 56 families will be the recipients of those Thanksgiving baskets.
Lindsay Kothmann, a billing clerk at the fire department, said that the goal was to have 50 people sign up for the baskets. “We surpassed our goal,” she said.
Sims said, “Our expectations were greater than exceeded.”
In addition to the 56 families who will receive the Thanksgiving baskets, Sims said, “We account for a 10 percent overage of families needing assistance, just in case.”
He explained that there are always a few families who sign up late who are in need, and whom they simply won’t turn away.
The Lions Club provides the funding for this endeavor, made possible only by the donations they receive.
“A lot of folks have been donating money over the years to the program,” Sims said. “The citizens of the community do give. That’s managed by the Lions Club, but people do stop by the Fire Department or City Hall to drop off donations.”
Sims explained that donations must be monetary in this instance because, “It’s too hard to keep track of individual items. We know what will be purchased, we know our budget.”
Because the food items have to be ordered in advance and picked up so early Monday morning, the cutoff for monetary donations is today.
Sims said that the scheduled times for food pickup will be on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the central fire station, 401 Indian Trail.
Sims, who will also be on hand to distribute baskets Monday morning, said, “This is a good, viable program that’s been in place for a long time.”
Once Thanksgiving is over, the fire department and Lions Club will work together on the Santa Pal program, which brings toys to local needy families for Christmas.
Sign-up for the program runs from Dec. 3 until Dec. 14.
Donations will be needed in the form of new, unopened and unwrapped toys for boys and girls of different ages.
Donations for this program can be dropped off at the fire department at any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.