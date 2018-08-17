The Hop took its message to Harker Heights residents Tuesday, reiterating the possibility of cutbacks in transit service if area cities do not raise their share of the authority’s operating budget.
About 15 residents were on hand at the Harker Heights Activity Center to hear Director of Urban Operations Darrell Burtner deliver a stark assessment of the fiscal state of affairs for Bell County’s regional bus system.
Burtner said expenses have exceeded revenues since 2014, and the transit system has to match funds provided by the Federal Transit Administration.
A small slice of the funding pie comes directly from the cities served by The Hop, but Burtner is asking those cities and Bell County to at least double the amounts they annually budget for the transit system.
Killeen in particular will be hit hard by service cuts, which Burtner said, were only proposed cuts.
If the cities can budget for the increased amounts requested, services could stay the same.
If not, Killeen could lose Route 5, which services South Fort Hood Road and much of southern Killeen.
The few high-performing bus stops on that route would be preserved and serviced by an expanded version of existing Routes 2 and 4.
Burtner emphasized that these were simply the best plans the Hill Country Transit District has at the moment, and everything is contingent upon what the cities decide in their respective budgeting processes.
“What this really comes down to is money,” Burtner told the audience.
He said the district’s current reserves, currently dwindling at $1.9 million, cannot continue to provide the financial basis for matching funds from the feds.
“This is just not sustainable,” he said. He said it costs about $1 million a month to run the system.
Burtner pointed out that in 2014 the Texas Legislature hired a company out of Atlanta called LogistiCare to serve as a go-between for financing.
He said, “What happened in 2014?” He pointed at the overhead graph and noted 2014 was the same year the revenue line crossed the expenses line, and the gap between the two has been worsening every year since then.
He called LogistiCare “a middleman.”
Saturday service could be eliminated altogether if the proposed cuts go through, and some “non-peak” hours during the day in Copperas Cove and Harker Heights could be eliminated from service.
“I don’t think they should cut it all,” said bus rider Dan Reilly before Tuesdsay’s meeting.
That seemed to be the consensus among Heights residents as well, though it was pointed out that Harker Heights has done without Saturday service altogether (as does Belton), and should be only fair that the other cities should lose Saturday service if there are cuts.
Burtner said all the cities served by the transit service budgeted in the last fiscal year for the amounts the HOP requested except Temple.
