The total official number of visitors at Saturday’s 11th Annual Food, Wine and Brew Fest has yet to be calculated, but Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce officials say that it’s accurate to report that thousands were in attendance.

The variety of activities to take part in ranged in the hundreds, including wine and craft beer tasting, food trucks and food vendors, glass blowing, wood carving design with chain saws, homemade quilts, live music and much more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.