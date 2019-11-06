Thousands of people — most dressed as various characters from books, movies, or TV shows — came out to the Harker Heights Community Park to attend the Harker Heights Halloween Hoopla Saturday night.

Nichole Broemer, Activities Center and events manager, anticipated more than 1,500 people would attend the event. The center pre-packaged 1,500 bags of candy to hand out, and they were prepared to give them all away.

