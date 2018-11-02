With one day to go in the early voting period for Tuesday’s election, Bell County numbers continue to outpace the 2014 midterm elections.
As of the close of voting Wednesday evening, 48,117 voters had cast ballots at six Bell County locations.
A total of 6,797 voters had voted early at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center.
According to figures from the county election department, Wednesday’s countywide total was 4,000 voters more than the number who cast ballots in the entire midterm election four years ago.
Melinda Luedecke, the county elections administrator, said Monday this is record turnout for a midterm election.
Temple and Belton had the most voters at a single location as of Wednesday, with 10,396 and 10,154 total voters, respectively.
As of Wednesday, Killeen had seen 13,421 voters at its two polling locations, with 8,689 total voters at the Killeen Community Center and 4,732 at the Killeen Courthouse Annex.
Salado counted 2,962 total voters as of Wednesday.
As of day nine of early voting, 3,360,223 Texans had cast in-person ballots and 334,877 have cast mail-in ballots in the 30 counties where most registered voters in the state — 78 percent — live, according to the Texas Tribune.
That preliminary turnout has surpassed the total votes cast in those counties during the entire two-week early voting period in the last midterm election in 2014. So far this year, 30.2 percent of the 12.3 million registered voters in those 30 counties have voted.
Early voting concludes today at all six Bell County locations.
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center will be open to voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Election Day, Harker Heights voters must cast ballots at the location designated for the precinct in which they live.
Precinct 201: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 484 Farm-to-Market 3219, Harker Heights
Precinct 202: Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights
Precinct 209: St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. FM 2410, Harker Heights
Nolanville voters living in Precinct 111 will vote at the J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. 10th St., in Nolanville.
For a full list of Bell County polling sites, go to the county’s election website: www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/polling_locations.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.