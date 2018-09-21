The city of Nolanville will be holding its sixth annual Train Whistle Jamboree from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Nolanville City Hall and its surrounding grounds, located at 101 N. Fifth St. And there are a few new additions this year to make the event even more exciting.
“Every year, we try to add a new element to it,” said City Manager Kara Escajeda, in an interview last month. For instance, she said, “This is the first time we’ve done a car show.”
“The car show will begin lining up at 1 o’clock,” Escajeda said. “The show this year will be judged by guest judges Chelsea Edwards (reporter for KWTX News Channel 10) and Andy Andersen (weatherman for KCEN News Channel 6).” According the Jamboree’s Facebook page, the car show itself begins at 2 p.m.
New this year are the car show, video games (provided by Game Changer), and a pie-eating contest. The contest has two categories, child and adult, and have a slight change in ages since the first report--according to the rules and regulations now posted online (follow the Facebook link at the bottom of this article to find a complete copy of these), those categories are now listed as children ages 12 or younger, and adults ages 13 and up. There are only 15 total slots available for the contest, which Escajeda said will be on a first-come-first-served basis. Registration begins at 3:15 p.m.
Most of the day will be leisurely, but there are a few events scheduled. Aside from the pie-eating contest’s registration, Escajeda said, “Katie Johnson is doing a jam-making demonstration for us at 3:45 before the pie-eating contest starts. Once she’s finished, we’ll start the contest.”
The pie-eating contest is slated to begin at 4 p.m.
After that event, Escajeda said there will be a few smaller contests for kids, such as hula hoops and sack races. And after the contests are concluded, the cultural dancing will begin at 4:15 p.m., beginning with the So Poly Polynesian dancers, and followed by Korean dancers at 5 p.m. The dancers will be performing on Fifth Street directly in front of City Hall.
Escajeda said there will also be more live music, with band Swanky Digs (a rock dance cover band) performing from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with Steve Franks (who plays country rock) performing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Other activities will include a petting zoo with full-size horses for adults to ride, bounce houses, full-size Jenga, face painting, and caricatures, just to name a few.
Jokers Ice House will be serving beer and wine throughout the event. Other vendors will include Rolling Cones, Uncle Gee’s, The Hangry Girl, Artisans Off the Beaten Path, Posh, Scentsy, Lipsense, Nature Jewelry, and Mad Nat Designs, among others.
The evening will end will a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, go to www.nolanvilleedc.org/train-whistle-jamboree or the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NolanvilleTrainWhistleJamboree/
