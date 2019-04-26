Anglers and residents of Nolanville, Rufino Villa, and his partner Michael Babcock, who both work for Lhoist Mineral Operations, were recently invited to a charity fishing tournament at Port Aransas sponsored by McCourt and Sons Quarry Equipment of LaGrange.
A day in the Gulf paid big dividends for the two fishing enthusiasts as together they won $4,000 in prize money.
Villa and Babcock had pre-selected the charity where their prize money would go, and that recipient was the Nolanville Food Pantry.
A check presentation ceremony was held April 18 for Food Pantry Director Mary McDonald.
Villa netted a 15-pound black drum fish while Babcock pulled in a 14-pound trout. Villa reeled in the 15-pounder, which was the largest fish of the tournament, and that added $1,000 to the already $3,000 donation.
Greg Vasut, territory manager for McCourt and Sons, said the charity tournament began four years ago. The first two were highly successful.
“Hurricane Harvey interrupted the third tournament, but we tried this year to make it happen again and it did, thanks to Marketing Director Melani Borger,” Vasut told the Herald.
McDonald, who has served as food pantry director for the past 22 years, told the Herald that this presentation was a complete surprise.
“This will feed a lot of people,” she said.
The amount of food that can be distributed by the local food pantry depends on how much is received from the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin.
“We are always lacking in the meat department. It’s really expensive and we can’t afford to just go buy the meat we need,” MacDonald said.
“I’m thrilled about this donation because it gives us a head start on buying the meat that we’ll need.”
MacDonald told the Herald, “I appreciate the community for their support and especially the Nolanville Water Department for furnishing this nice building to house the pantry,”
