If one were to attend any of the four services at Vintage Church here, it would be evident the church is outgrowing its current location. With anywhere between 500 to 600 people who attend each service in the current 8,000 square-foot building, the pastor and staff realized the need for a larger facility.
“We are running out of space to connect,” said Iggi Cattlin, the church’s creative director. “Our hope is to have a greater reach across the Central Texas area and to positively impact our community.”
The church at 750 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights will move to 171 Farm-to-Market 3219 in Harker Heights.
The staff is hoping to have the new, 18,000 square-foot building ready for worship before this Christmas Eve, said Cattlin.
“I’m pumped,” said Vintage Church Associate Pastor Eric Deal. “Our facilities here are limited in what things we can do. The new building will allow us to facilitate more things for our community.”
Deal, who has been with the church for 15 months, said the congregation outgrew its current location within six months.
The idea for the church, which initially started off with only 14 people in then Pastor Stephen Martin’s home in 2014, has now grown to more than 1,400 people.
Martin, the church’s senior pastor, was brought to the Central Texas area when his wife, Kyla Martin, who works is an Army family physician, was stationed on Fort Hood.
“Its surreal,” said Cattlin who remembers launching Vintage Church in January of 2014 in the local movie theaters auditorium. In August 2015, Vintage Church opened its first and current building in what was once a Bingo hall.
“I remember my mom playing Bingo here when I was younger and I used to hang out with her,” Cattlin said.
The new building, which cost around $900,000, will offer larger connection spaces, a larger auditorium, an indoor children’s play area, a multipurpose area, and indoor classrooms.
In an effort to cut costs for the new facility, Vintage Church staff and volunteers put in sweat equity, said Cattlin. Everyone worked on Saturday mornings getting rid of unnecessary materials out of the church’s new location, which was once was a local bar.
“Some people may think that a church has to look a certain way,” said Cattlin. “A church is a place where people gather to build community and build family.
Additionally, the church will have a coffee and refreshment area.
“We hope the new building allows visitors to have a better guest experience,” said Deal. “That building is not just a building. It’s about people. That building is going to be a beacon of hope that says, ‘Come on in.’”
To signify the upcoming move, a groundbreaking ceremony is slated for 10 a.m. July 28 at the church’s new location.
“There is nothing bigger or greater than to build God’s kingdom on Earth,” said Martin. “He is using that building to build us.”
For more information about Vintage Church, visit the Vintage Church website at www.vintagechurch.cc
Worship services are held at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and at 9:30 a.m.; 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.
