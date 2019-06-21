The card on the table was Economics for the June 6 monthly get-together for members of Vision XXI 2019 of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
The trip agenda for the day was Council Chambers at the Harker Heights City Hall, Milestone Memories and Events in Killeen, back in Harker Heights to Bobby Lupo’s for a tour and lunch, then on to the KXXV-TV News 25 Bell County Newsroom in Killeen, and Urban Air Adventure Park in Killeen.
Greeting the class at City Hall was Joseph Molis, director of planning and development. Molis began by talking about some of the economic factors that go into the growth of a city.
“Businesses who are looking to locate in Harker Heights look at demographics which includes income levels and the education rankings of our residents,” Molis said.
“Traffic counts are also important. It translates into how many cars drive past a particular lot every day because that equals potential customers,” Molis said.
Changing the name of Highway 190 to Interstate 14 has made this area much more attractive because corporations that want to locate a restaurant, hotel, shopping center, etc. are looking for space along an interstate highway.
Other factors include location of available lots, distance from competitors or other desirable co-locators and whether there is adequate water, sewer, electric cable, fiber optics, streets and other infrastructure.
Geri Schwartzman has been involved in event designing for the past eight years and just moved into her new business location at 2501 South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. Her inventory includes tables, chairs, backdrops, linens, glassware and much more.
Schwartzman said, “I had a vision that I wanted this place to be a clean, white pristine place because we want people to know what they’re getting.”
Her business keeps her traveling to places such as Travis County and the “Oasis,” Pflugerville, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Arlington, Mexia and Groesbeck, but nothing out west.
On the topic of economics, Schwartzman said, “I think the way we help people with their venues is because we can create it to match a particular theme like we have our own location.
“Our business has increased because people have seen our place and go away saying if she can do that with her place just imagine how she could help us. That’s how you get a commitment.”
Schwartzman is a graduate of Vision XXI.
Lunchtime sent the group to Bobby Lupo’s for a tour and free pizza. Lupo said, “He appreciates the support that’s come his way from Harker Heights and even patrons from out of town.
I have customers from Austin, Salado and Waco who stop here every time they come to the city.”
About six months ago, Lupo added karaoke that sits in the back of a ’56 Chevy he found at a storage sale. “Kids and families love it and people of all cultural backgrounds get a kick out of it and would stay here all night if I was open,” Lupo said.
Following a tour of where the magic happens in the kitchen where the dough is made, the ingredients come together and the ovens create the final product, all class members had a choice from three kinds of pizza.
After a short trip across town, the class squeezed into the Killeen bureau of KXXV-News 25, where Director of Sales Stephen Bryan shared information about how television is now more that just a picture on your television screen.
“There are so many ways to advertise and watch shows these days on a television station,” Bryan said. There is Facebook, the Internet, and what is known as OTT or “Over the Top.” That’s the streaming approach such as Roku, or Apple TV. We can sell advertising on some of these Internet driven television systems. It’s another way to reach our viewers.”
Nicole Harrell is a member of Vision XXI 2019 and is the general manager of Urban Air Adventure Park, which in August will be celebrating its first year of operation in Killeen.
Harrell said, “Our purpose is building family experiences and having an opportunity to make new memories, providing an outlet for businesses and organizations, birthday parties, planning special events for our military, team building and fund raising events for the community.”
Urban Air is for all ages with Ultimate Attractions such as: Sky Rider, Ropes Course, Climbing Walls, Pro Zone, Battle Beam, Warrior Course, Tubes Playground and Trampolines. Height requirements vary per attraction.
Vision XXI 2019 meets again on Thursday, July 11, for “Quality of Life” Day.
