A warm bowl of chicken noodle soup on a cold winter day or when you are feeling under the weather is perfect to not only take away the chill but to relieve nasal congestion and a painful sore throat.
This time of year with the unpredictable Texas weather coupled with the “flu season” spanning through February, a bowl of hearty chicken noodle soup can be both healing and therapeutic.
Most canned soups are high in sodium, so try making your own at home!
Reduce the sodium content of your soup by making it with low-sodium chicken broth and load up the soup with veggies.
Preparing your own chicken stock is another way to limit the sodium content of the soup.
Feel free to get creative or stay close to the classic recipe by using celery and carrots.
Add boneless, skinless chopped chicken breast versus dark meat to reduce the fat content and prepare your homemade soup with whole-wheat noodles to boost the fiber content.
Finally, use dried herbs such as basil and oregano to add flavor instead of salt.
While making your own homemade chicken noodle soup may seem like a task, the recipe is actually pretty simple.
Try the easy recipe below to make your own soup complete with fresh ingredients to supply flavor, nutrients and comfort during the chilly winter season.
This recipe is perfect as a quick stovetop meal or can be prepared ahead of time and left to simmer in a crockpot for the day.
Stay warm and healthy!
Chicken Noodle Soup
Ingredients:
Cooking spray
1 cup sliced carrots
1 cup chopped celery
4-5 (14.5 ounce) cans low sodium chicken broth or stock
1 pound chopped cooked chicken breast
1 ½ cups whole wheat noodles
½ teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon dried oregano
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add celery and carrots; cook 5 minutes until tender while stirring occasionally.
Pour in chicken broth and stir in chicken, noodles, basil, oregano, salt and pepper.
Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes before serving.
Carey Stites is a certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor and a Registered Dietitian with a master’s degree in nutrition. Carey is currently the Registered Dietitian working with Wellstone in Harker Heights. Contact her at carey.stites@smchh.org.
