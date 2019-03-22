A welcome home celebration for the 3rd Calvary Regiment at Fort Hood is scheduled for Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Purser Family Park in Harker Heights.
The event, for the 3rd Calvary Regiment and their families will include an official ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the presentation of the colors by the Harker Heights High School JROTC Color Guard.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith and District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley will share welcoming remarks.
The featured speaker of the day will be 3rd Calvary Regiment Commander Col. Jonathan Byrom.
The event will include: hot dogs, chips and drinks, various activities and music throughout the afternoon. Some of the events will be held in the Armed Services YMCA Wellness Center.
Event officials have said that a crowd of 3,000 has been predicted to attend.
Jeff Achee, director of parks and recreation for the city of Harker Heights and coordinator of the event, said, “We want this to be a day of fun with friends and family. We are working on a substitute plan in case it rains.”
The city of Harker Heights, Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, Armed Services YMCA, and other community organizations are sponsoring this celebration, which is the first of its kind in the city.
