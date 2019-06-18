If you are diabetic, one of the most valuable tools for your medical treatment plan is the hemoglobin A1C test.
Commonly referred to as simply “A1C,” this test provides an overall picture of average blood glucose control over the past two to three months.
While not a perfect test, the results gives a strong indication of how well your diabetes treatment program is working-to include diet, medications and daily blood sugar testing.
While daily blood sugar checks, known as accuchecks, can reveal information as well, viewing program success as a big picture can help provide a more definite treatment plan for long term success.
What exactly is the hemoglobin A1C test?
Hemoglobin is a protein located inside red blood cells which carries oxygen from the lungs to all the cells in the body.
Glucose enters your red blood cells and merges with molecules of hemoglobin; in other words, the glucose sticks to the outside of the hemoglobin.
The more glucose circulating your blood, the more hemoglobin becomes covered in glucose.
This combination is known as A1C and measuring this percentage of A1C in the blood gives your medical provider an estimate of your average blood glucose control for the past few months.
Typically doctors measure A1C levels every three to six months.
The American Diabetes Association recommends an A1C of 7% for non-pregnant adults; however, based on the individual medical status and history, a different goal may be recommended by the medical provider.
The A1C lab test can assist in diabetes management by confirming daily blood sugar checks are performed correctly and accurately, evaluating the efficacy of diabetic medications and ensuring the carbohydrate counting meal plan is appropriate and suitable.
A1C target goals can change over time and are based on an individual’s circumstances.
Ultimately, the goal should be to work with your health care team on reaching your own safe A1C goal.
Discussing these goals with your health care providers at every visit can confirm a clear, concise and effective diabetes treatment plan is in place.
Carey Stites is a certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor and a Registered Dietitian with a master’s degree in nutrition. Carey is currently the Registered Dietitian working with Wellstone in Harker Heights. Contact her at carey.stites@smchh.org.
