After a close campaign, Andy Williams won the race for Nolanville mayor Tuesday, according to unofficial results from Bell County.
Williams received 675 votes or 71.81 percent of the vote, while Keith Biggs received 265 votes for 28.19 percent of the vote.
“I think it was a really great turnout last night,” Williams said Wednesday. “I’m really proud of the citizens for coming out and letting their voices be heard. I hope we have even more people vote in the next election.
“I was at the Bell County Expo Center, and I was actually excited to see some of the other races. That was my first time at an event like that,” he said.
“I’m looking forward to getting to work and working for the community,” Williams said.
“I’m planning to really work for community development.”
Williams is a board member of the Nolanville Economic Development Corp. and alternate on the board of the Planning and Zoning Committee.
Biggs is a former mayor and city council member.
The contest between Williams and Biggs was the only contested race on the municipal ballot.
Council members Joan Hinshaw and George French III were unopposed for re-election to their seats.
The votes will be officially canvassed at the Nov. 15 City Council meeting.
Other area races
Several other races of local interest were decided Tuesday. Here is a sampling:
In the race for Texas House District 54 representative, Republican Brad Buckley edged out Democrat Kathy Richerson, winning the seat with 25,924 votes to Richerson’s 22,222.
Richerson won Bell County by nearly 1,000 votes. However, a strong showing in Lampasas County put Buckley over the top, as he garnered 6,013 votes to Richerson’s 1,447.
Buckley, of Salado, will succeed Rep. Scott Cosper, R-Killeen, whom he defeated in a May primary runoff. He will take office in January.
In the Congressional District 31 race, longtime Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter turned back a strong challenge from Democrat MJ Hegar, winning by just 8,550 votes out of more than 285,000 cast.
Overall, Carter drew 50.6 percent to Hegar’s 47.6 percent. Libertarian Jason Hope received 1.7 percent.
Carter drew strong support in Bell County in winning his ninth term in Congress. County voters gave Carter a nearly 12,000-vote edge, favoring him by a 58 to 42 percent margin.
Bell County voters also elected a new county judge.
In the race to succeed retiring Judge Jon Burrows, David Blackburn easily outpolled write-in candidate Ernest Wilkerson, pulling in 91 percent of the vote.
Blackburn, a former city manager for Killeen and Temple drew nearly 58,000 votes in defeating Wilkerson, a former Killeen city councilman.
Blackburn will assume the county judge’s post in January.
For a complete listing of local and state winners, go to kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics or the Texas Tribune elections page: https://apps.texastribune.org/elections/2018/texas-midterm-election-results/
