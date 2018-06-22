Local children can enjoy a variety of activities during the YMCA Summer of Dreams youth camp program.
“We are in eight different sites and we have about 600 kids in our child care from Copperas Cove all the way to Belton,” said John Marshall, Armed Services YMCA Killeen marketing director.
The Summer of Dreams camp is held from June 4th through August 24th.
“We want to give parents a place for their children where they know they will be safe and are not at risk,” Marshall said. “We make sure we keep everybody happy while taking care of our children. It takes a village and we are a village.”
The Armed Service YMCA is committed to a value-based character development curriculum with core values like respect, responsibility, honesty and caring.
“We want to make sure we keep connected with our values,” Marshall said. “These camps help us to connect with the community.”
Interested parents can decide between an all-day camp from 6 AM to 6 PM or specialty camps including basketball, cooking classes, fitness and Tae Kwon Do.
“It’s important for us to have a diverse and enriching curriculum,” said Travis Knight, associate executive director of the Wellness Center at ASYMCA Killeen. “We want to help find a program that fits each child’s interests, works well for the family and provides each child with a lifetime of memories.”
Participating children from four to twelve years old can go on a variety of field trips during the all-day summer camps.
“We are going to Chuck’e’Cheese, the Grand Avenue Theater, Gattiland, the Bob Bullock Museum, … the CTC Planetarium,” said Nicole Rhoten, YMCA daycare assistant. “We try to keep them interactive over the summer.”
Registration is open to the public and can be completed at the Harker Heights Wellness Center, the Harker Heights Program Center and the Copperas Cove Family Center.
