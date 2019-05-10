Star Wars Day is celebrated the world over on May 4 due to the pun on the franchise’s popular catchphrase, “May the force be with you,” changing it to, “May the fourth be with you.”
What makes Star Wars Day so unique is that it was created by the fans, for the fans, and though it is technically an unofficial holiday, some places are beginning to give it official recognition (California lawmakers just passed a resolution to officially recognize May 4 as Star Wars Day).
The force was certainly strong Saturday at the Harker Heights Public Library, which was decorated with balloons and Star Wars décor on the walls; there was even Star Wars music playing on the sound system.
The good Jedis over there celebrated Star Wars Day in style with a family-friendly event that held a variety of activities.
They were joined by members of the Mandalorian Mercs, a worldwide fan organization, who came in their costumes for the event.
Library director Lisa Youngblood, a Star Wars fan herself, said “We are very excited to share today with the community… This is one of the things we do that everyone can enjoy.”
Activities included a showing of the movie “Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars,” Star Wars trivia, Star Wars games and STEM-related activities, such as geo-tiles and magna-tiles.
Refreshments were also provided for the weary Jedi or Sith in need of sustenance.
There was a huge crafting station, as well, where children could make their own droid — the station held plastic bottles which were used as the body of the droid, and then there were various add-ons to hot-glue to the body, such as yogurt cups, plastic egg halves, plastic eyes, pipe cleaners, ribbons, sequins, and even pieces of old technology like phones and remote controls.
Children could also make their own light sabers, constructed from cardboard paper towel rolls, poster board, and duct tape, then decorated with markers.
The station was manned by two National Honor Society volunteers, 16-year-old Joshua Cullingford and 16-year-old Alex Davis.
Davis said, “We’re (helping with) light sabers ... They can make pretty much anything out of this stuff.”
Five-year-old Melanie Tjaden, a library Science Club regular, said, I have two light sabers, me and Daddy play-fight with them a lot.”
She made a green light saber because, “That’s my favorite color.”
Melanie also stopped by the droid-making station before taking her light saber to Jedi training.
There were two Jedi training sessions, led by Nichole Archer of Martial ZEN.
Young Jedis-in-training brought the light sabers they had made, and from Archer learned different grips, stances, and strikes before getting to participate in mock-battles with each other.
One group was apparently fighting for the side of light, as they swarmed one Darth Vader (a good-natured teen) with their sabers in an apparent to get him to surrender.
Denise Garza brought her two children, 4-year-old Marceline and 7-year-old Auggie.
She said, “The whole family really likes Star Wars, especially the kids.”
Youngblood said of the event, “This is a very different program. Everyone usually stays the whole time, the whole family comes, (and) you’ll see kids playing with their parents.”
More than 200 people participated in the Star Wars event on Saturday, most of them in costumes themselves.
“This has been a phenomenal turnout,” Youngblood said of the celebration.
