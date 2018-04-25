The Harker Heights Police Department is warning people to be on the look out for “movie money,” fake bills that look substantially real except for the words “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on the bills.
“We’ve received several reports of ‘movie money’ being exchanged,” said Sgt. Stephen Miller, public information officer, in a press release Wednesday. “Generally, the person will come into a business and make a small purchase and pay for the item with this ‘movie money’ that at first glance appears to be an actual 100 dollar bill.”
Officers ask anyone who encounters a person with the bills, or the bills, to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400.
