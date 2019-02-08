By Bob Massey
Herald correspondent
Eugene Cuthbert, the 2018-19 Officer of the Year, from the Harker Heights Police Department, is currently one of three motorcycle operators on the force.
He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in February 2017 and holds an Advanced Peace Officer Certificate and Basic Instructor Certificate.
Basic police training required time in a patrol car before becoming a motorcycle officer, according to Cuthbert.
“Any officer who wants to transfer into specialized teams is required to ride a set number of hours on patrol for approximately two years before they can make the move to become a motorcycle operator, as one example,” he said.
In December 2017, Cuthbert attended Police Motorcycle Operator Training for two weeks. It was then he became the department’s newest officer on a motorcycle.
Before he pursued a career in law enforcement, Cuthbert spent 20 years in the Army and found an interest in following the job track to become a water treatment specialist.
After he retired from the Army, Cuthbert began to take the steps to move forward into police work by attending the Central Texas College Police Training Academy in 2011.
Upon graduation from the academy, he sought a job with the HHPD.
Once Sgt. Cuthbert completed the motorcycle operator-training course he began field training as a motor operator. That meant riding with another experienced motor operator, which in Cuthbert’s case, was Senior Motor Officer Clyde Hicks.
As Hicks and Cuthbert were conducting traffic enforcement on June 30 of last year, Hicks observed a traffic violation in the 100 block of Interstate 14. Hicks began his pursuit as the violator entered the turnaround lane on the Farm-to-Market 2410 bridge.
Cuthbert was close behind and observed Hicks losing control of his motorcycle, then being thrown to the roadway of westbound I-14.
“I called for backup, then knew that I had several things to do: including taking care of Officer Hicks before paramedics arrived, protection of Hicks from traffic by stopping all vehicles at that intersection, and clearing the way for the arrival of HHFD and HHPD emergency vehicles,” he said.
“We still don’t know how the accident happened, but in the midst of it all, there was a nurse who was close to the scene and assisted me as Officer Hicks laid in the roadway.
“His injuries were serious and he even today continues to heal,” Cuthbert said.
