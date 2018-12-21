Let’s face it. The holidays are stressful — with the decorating of the house, the decorating of the tree, the gift-getting, the gift-wrapping, the cooking of the Christmas and New Year’s feasts and endless rounds of parties ... the list just seems to go on and on.
It is my wish to alleviate your holiday-induced stress by bringing some comedy to your Christmas season. Therefore, I give to you my “Christmas With Cats Highlights Reel,” guaranteed to at least put a smile on your face by presenting you with some of the cat-induced mishaps of my Christmases past.
I used to decorate my fireplace and mantle with garland and lights. No longer. My two cats, Miki and Mr. Kitty McCutie-Pants, saw both as dangly toys and batted them around until they came down.
Mr. Kitty, who happens to be an all-white long-haired cat, also has a penchant for sneaking into the fireplace, turning round and round, then tracking his sooty self around the living room, thinking it’s all a fun game of “Chase,” even better if he has also managed to drag said garland along with him.
The stockings are also fair game, but not as fun, as they don’t come down from the mantle as easily. (It helps to remember not to put any toys containing catnip into the stockings, which, it turns out, is a bad idea.)
I also used to have a big, full-sized tree. It was decorated with the usual ornaments and lights, and had ribbons streaming down from the top … gorgeous. Also a mistake.
I forgot that cats climb trees. And how was I to know that Miki would climb into the tree, use it as camouflage, and ambush me as I walked by?
Apparently, Miki saw himself as a great lion-hunter, with the tree as his own personal Serengeti, and I was the water buffalo he was stealthily stalking, just waiting to be taken down. He pounced, claws out, me none the wiser, and ... let’s just say that after I healed, I bought a table-top tree that doesn’t look half as nice but is much safer.
There is no help for gift-wrapping; it’s a task that has to be done, no matter what. I spread out the gifts on the floor (there isn’t enough space anywhere else), along with the gift wrap, tissue paper, etc., and get to work.
Mr. Kitty wiggles his behind into large gift bags. Miki gets into the boxes, then maneuvers himself so that just his eyes peek out of the top, all the better to stalk his prey.
Both cats enjoy the sound the tissue paper makes as they roll around in it, and it apparently brings them much joy to unroll the gift wrap with their furry little bodies. And they just take off with the ribbon — more fun games of “Chase” with Mr. Kitty.
I have a very polite family who doesn’t comment on the little claw marks in the gift-wrap, or the rather limp ribbon, on their presents.
Needless to say, I try to do as much online shopping, and avail myself of any gift-wrapping services, as I can.
I’m not going to touch on subject of “Fun With Ornaments, They Look Like Cat Toys To Me,” or the time that Mr. Kitty managed to MacGyver his way to the turkey. These are issues we’re still working on. The phrase, “No, Kitty,” so oft used, seems to be sinking in ...
But when you walk into a room and see your cats curled up, asleep, tangled in a mass of garland of lights, it really does make it all worth it.
Have a Merry Cat-mas.
Stephanie Grissom is a Herald correspondent.
