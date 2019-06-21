Animals attack people. You see it on the news all the time, and if you live in my house, then chances are good that you’ve been bitten in the behind by a stealth-cat attacking from the branches of a Christmas tree.
Cars are not supposed to attack people. And yet, mine did.
Now, anyone who knows me can tell you that if there is a bizarre injury to be had, then I will be the one to experience it. It’s just my luck. People think that when I say, “Only in my life,” that I’m being ironic. I’m not. I’m being factual.
So about three weeks ago, I stopped to put some gas into my car. I put it in “park,” got out and fiddled at the automated pump, which I had to do a couple of times as I kept putting in my PIN number instead of my zip code, and undid the gas cap. All of this took about two minutes. I turned around to get the nozzle, turned back around with nozzle in hand to insert into gas tank and … my car was rolling backwards.
I should mention that two days previously I’d thrown my hip out, so when I say I ran after my car to catch it, it was more like really quick hobbling.
I managed to get the door open with the intention of throwing it back into park. That’s when I got hung up on the door. The car dragged me a good eight or 10 feet, and my body got twisted so that I scraped up my left side and got my right foot run over by the front tire.
It turned out that my car had just freakishly popped out of gear. After being stationary for a good solid two minutes. It didn’t pop into reverse, or even neutral, it had simply popped out of “park” just enough to roll. So, emphasis on “freak” in “freak accident.”
The upshot was that I only fractured a few of the small bones in the foot and needed the various scrapes cleaned up a bit. No big breaks anywhere, which is amazing when you consider that I once cracked a few ribs by coughing too hard.
This is not the only time I’ve injured myself in a bizarre accident. I once shattered the entire heel on my left foot, which had to be put back together like a puzzle in a lengthy emergency surgery. I did this by stepping in a hole.
On another occasion, I fell in my kitchen and broke my butt. Tailbone breaks provide pain that one rarely gets to experience in this lifetime. And, like broken ribs, there aren’t casts for these types of injuries.
Going back even further, when I was a child, I broke my elbow. By jumping out of a swing.
I’m sure by now you can see a pattern emerging.
And here’s one for the books (that isn’t bone-related): I once fell asleep, fully clothed, on my heating pad. If you think that the clothing would offer some protection from burns, you would be mostly correct, unless you turn in your sleep and are wearing an underwire bra that, when you are pulling it off later, takes skin with it.
So after the car attack, I was feeling pretty sad and pathetic. My boss, Dave, told me I’d find the humor in it at some point, a sentiment reiterated by my mother, who kindly thinks I have a gift for turning my pain into humor. Really, the only thing I have going for me is that I’m pretty good about owning by dumb moments.
But two days after the incident, I ran across an article online that detailed other people’s embarrassing accidents — accidents that were so embarrassing that said people felt the need to lie about them. Accidents that really were so embarrassing that I found myself saying, “At least I’m not that guy.” Among the stories there were:
A woman who once knocked herself unconscious when she sneezed while buttering toast and hit her head on the kitchen countertop.
A woman who also fell in her kitchen and broke her tailbone because the toaster startled her.
A guy who gave himself a paper cut on his eyeball from turning the page of a book he was holding a little too close to his face.
A woman who dislocated (and permanently injured) her finger while using a shoe to kill a spider.
A guy whose pocket change broke his nose and several teeth on a carnival ride.
A guy who went to the restroom and dislocated his knee when pulling up his pants.
I also ran across an article about a woman who mistook Superglue for her Visine, thus gluing her eyes shut. It turns out this isn’t as uncommon as one might think.
And an article about some thieves who went to siphon some gas from a bus but siphoned raw sewage instead.
And at long last, I found a couple of other instances of car attacks.
In one, a woman forgot to set her parking break as she got out to check on the groceries she had put in the trunk, and the car rolled backwards over her.
In the other, a couple pulled in to a beautiful lakeside area and climbed into the back seat to share a little romance. They unfortunately left their SUV in neutral, however, and rolled right into the lake.
What do all of the above stories have in common, besides the common thread of embarrassment?
They weren’t me.
In the meantime, I will continue to laugh at myself and my growing list of “impossible” injuries, just as those who know me laugh at me. I really don’t mind.
Because, as it turns out, laughter really is the best medicine.
Stephanie RATTS GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
