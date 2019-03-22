At one of my quilting groups last week, a member asked the group if anyone else had a case of the “don’ts”. She explained that she just couldn’t get motivated to do anything.
To my surprise, most of the group agreed with her. We all started complaining about our of lack of drive to get anything accomplished.
I realized that they weren’t just talking about their quilting projects, but everything in their daily lives seemed to be more work than they wanted to expend. They all seemed to have some sort of complaint or excuse for their lack of accomplishment.
I was a little perplexed because it was just January, a measly two months ago, that we were all excited about finishing our growing numbers of UFO’s (unfinished objects). What happened?
Since I never make a list of my UFO’s because there are just too many of them and refuse to hold my feet to the fire to get them finished.
Simply said, I do not want to be held accountable for a list that I know I will only make a small dent in during the year, and look like a failure amongst my peers.
Since my list of UFO’s are all quilt tops that require quilting on my machine, it’s impossible to take any to a quilt bee to work on.
All my UFO’s require my standing at my long-arm machine and just getting the quilting and binding done at home.
I’ve been working on a Hunter’s Star pattern for my nephew. It’s king size and I have been working on it since last year, every Tuesday at my Strippers Quilt Bee.
I now have all 288 blocks assembled and ready to piece them all together to complete the top. It’s a red, white and blue scrap quilt, so arranging the blocks to make sure all colors and fabrics are distributed evenly is essential.
In order to do that I’m waiting until the quilting retreat I’ll be attending in May. The retreat center has walls that you can place the blocks on (they stick to the flannel) and assemble the blocks before sewing it together.
I do not consider this Hunter’s Star quilt a UFO. I am working on it and have a plan to get the top pieced. Once the top is pieced it then becomes a UFO until I can quilt it and bind it.
But back to the problem of our malaise. The only thing I can think of that might snap us out of it would be to find a new project that excites us and gets us moving again. There’s nothing more exciting than to find a pattern of a quilt you fall in love with, either as picture in a magazine or a trip to the quilt store, then finding the fabric to make it, either from our gigantic stashes or new purchase, or a combination of the two.
Looking forward to making a quilt project that you just discovered sparks interest again and, hopefully, that interest will then carry us through the new project and then energize us to find some UFO hidden in our house to complete.
Spring is here and quilt show time starts this month.
There are lots of shows to attend that involve a pleasant drive.
Shows are a great place to find some inspiration for that new project.
So call a quilt friend and plan a road trip soon.
A quick search on the internet will provide you with a number of places to go and find your inspiration.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
