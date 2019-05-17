Even if you don’t watch the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” chances are good that you’ve at least heard of it. After all, the show is now the most popular in HBO’s history.
Season seven of the hit show averaged more than 31 million viewers worldwide per episode, not including the finale, and not including the millions of pirated episodes. And season eight, the show’s final season, is currently shattering those records; Sunday’s episode, the next-to-last, drew more than 43 million viewers.
For the uninitiated, here is a brief summary of “Game of Thrones:” Seven kingdoms, ruled by whoever sits on the Iron Throne. Four main ruling families — Starks, Lannisters, Baratheons, Targaryens — all of whom are fighting to sit on the Iron Throne and thus rule the seven kingdoms. Targaryens once ruled, killed by Robert Baratheon who then crowns himself king; he marries Cersei Lannister, who kills him and she eventually ends up on the throne … lots of backstabbing and intrigue ensues. Meanwhile, one Daenerys Targaryen still lives in a land far away, and hatches a plan, and three dragons, to win back the Iron Throne.
Now, as Daenerys hatched the dragons “out of fire and blood,” she has become known as “the Mother of Dragons,” among other titles. She has raised them much like children, and they do her rather destructive bidding when necessary.
It is for this reason she is held in both awe and fear, and why so many believe she will, in fact, win the Game of Thrones and take back the Iron Throne.
I see it differently, and not because things have already begun to go awry (not to worry, I will do my best to avoid any spoilers).
See, I believe it would be me, the Mother of Cats who would prevail and win the Game of Thrones, taking the Iron Throne for myself and ruling over all seven kingdoms.
Dragons are impressive at first glance. They are giant beasts with huge claws, huge jaws with huge teeth, and they breathe deadly fire. And they do fly, which is also quite impressive, especially when one sees Daenerys riding on one dragon’s back.
But dragons have vulnerabilities. Their wings, while leathery, are rather thin, so tearing one in battle can ground it. It has been proven that their armor-like hide is, in fact, pierceable, and it was pretty darned easy for the Night King to turn one of the dragons into an ice-zombie.
Dragons are also mighty picky eaters — they eat only meat, and it has to be cooked, not raw, and in very large quantities, as in not just a couple of cows, but herds of them.
And forget getting a dragon fixed — problem one, I certainly wouldn’t volunteer for that job; problem number two, they can reproduce asexually, so neutering is a moot point.
Cats are definitely better than dragons. They are small, so make harder targets in battle. They do their fighting on the ground, and are quick and stealthy, and very clever.
And have you ever heard the expression, “Like herding cats,” when explaining an impossible task? That’s because trying to catch just one cat that doesn’t wish to be caught really is impossible.
Cats could get in and out of enemy territory in a snap, and the Night King would never have caught a cat to turn it into an ice-zombie; my two cats could have taken out the Night King before he ever saw them coming.
And while cats may not look as impressive as a dragon, they have similar features that can do maximum damage while looking all-too innocent. Claws — tiny and sheathed until they are ready to use them, those claws are like tiny Ginsu knives, not to mention give a not-so-healthy case of cat-scratch fever. Teeth — tiny, but also sharp and can do some damage of their own. And while cats may not breathe fire, they do clean their own behinds — enough said.
As for diet, they don’t require bankrupting ranchers, they simply need kibble and the occasional treat.
Fixing them is not a problem, either, and you know beyond a doubt you won’t be stumbling across any surprise eggs in the future.
And you can cuddle cats. You cannot cuddle dragons — they hog the bed and they snore.
Cats’ only real vulnerability, pointed out ever-so-helpfully by my editor, Dave, is crinkly paper. I shall have to investigate this further, and in the meantime hope that neither the Night King nor Cersei have cottoned onto this small fact.
How would this help me secure the Iron Throne and ultimately win the Game of Thrones? I am the Mother of Cats, the cat-whisperer, and with my army of stealth-cats I would be held in awe feared (and eventually beloved by all by my benevolent rule).
Cersei would order her legions to throw down their weapons and surrender to me lest I set my cats upon them, and her, and the Iron Throne would be mine.
I would liberate the people, and peace would reign.
The very-last-ever episode of Game of Thrones airs on Sunday, and like most of the world, I’m both ready and not ready for it to happen.
Who will win the Game of Thrones? It’s a nail-biter.
But really, the winner of the Game of Thrones should be the Mother of Cats.
Stephanie Grissom is a Herald correspondent.
